Press agenda on February 10

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's provincial consultation and assessment meeting in Istanbul.

ISTANBUL - Erdogan to attend the commemoration to mark centenary of the death of Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II at Yildiz Palace.

MUGLA/MANISA – Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s ordinary provincial congresses in western provinces of Mugla and Manisa.

ANKARA - Follow up ongoing Operation Olive Branch, which Turkish Armed Forces along with Free Syrian Army launched on Jan. 20 to clear PYD/PKK terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

SPECIAL REPORT : ‘Turkey in intense cooperation with Africa’

By Zuhal Demirci and Fatih Hafiz Mehmet

ANKARA (AA) - The development of commercial and political relations between Turkey and Africa these past years has attracted attention ahead of the Second Turkey-Africa Ministerial Review Conference in Istanbul to take place on Feb. 11-12.

SERBIA

SPECIAL REPORT : Swedish activist to walk 5,000 kilometers for Palestine

By Talha Ozturk and Bojana Stojanovic

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) - A 25-year-old Swedish activist has commenced a treacherous walk from Sweden to Palestine, to raise awareness about human rights violations in the occupied territory.

ETHIOPIA

SPECIAL REPORT : Turkey-Africa look to boost relations in upcoming meet

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA - Turkey's Permanent Representative to the African Union Fatih Ulusoy said relations with Africa have been gathering momentum in recent years.

SPECIAL REPORT : Ethiopia: AIDS orphans live, grow in uncertain future

By Seleshi Tessema

ADDIS ABABA - Nebyu Sele Enat and his friend Halwet Sele Enat are barely one-and-a-half-years-old, bright-eyed smiling kids competing for the warmth of their caregiver, Meraf Eyasu.

SOUTH KOREA

PYEONGCHANG – 2018 Winter Olympics continue.