Today's News
14:33, 10 February 2018 Saturday
Media
Update: 09:33, 10 February 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on February 10
Press agenda on February 10

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday Feb. 10, 2018

 World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's provincial consultation and assessment meeting in Istanbul.

ISTANBUL - Erdogan to attend the commemoration to mark centenary of the death of Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II at Yildiz Palace.

MUGLA/MANISA – Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s ordinary provincial congresses in western provinces of Mugla and Manisa.

ANKARA - Follow up ongoing Operation Olive Branch, which Turkish Armed Forces along with Free Syrian Army launched on Jan. 20 to clear PYD/PKK terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

 

SPECIAL REPORT : ‘Turkey in intense cooperation with Africa’

By Zuhal Demirci and Fatih Hafiz Mehmet

ANKARA (AA) - The development of commercial and political relations between Turkey and Africa these past years has attracted attention ahead of the Second Turkey-Africa Ministerial Review Conference in Istanbul to take place on Feb. 11-12.

 

SERBIA

SPECIAL REPORT : Swedish activist to walk 5,000 kilometers for Palestine

By Talha Ozturk and Bojana Stojanovic

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) - A 25-year-old Swedish activist has commenced a treacherous walk from Sweden to Palestine, to raise awareness about human rights violations in the occupied territory.

 

ETHIOPIA

SPECIAL REPORT : Turkey-Africa look to boost relations in upcoming meet

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA - Turkey's Permanent Representative to the African Union Fatih Ulusoy said relations with Africa have been gathering momentum in recent years.

 

SPECIAL REPORT : Ethiopia: AIDS orphans live, grow in uncertain future

By Seleshi Tessema

ADDIS ABABA - Nebyu Sele Enat and his friend Halwet Sele Enat are barely one-and-a-half-years-old, bright-eyed smiling kids competing for the warmth of their caregiver, Meraf Eyasu.

 

SOUTH KOREA

PYEONGCHANG – 2018 Winter Olympics continue.



