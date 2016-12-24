Update: 09:56, 10 February 2018 Saturday

Tunisia extends state of emergency for one more month

World Bulletin / News Desk

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi announced the extension of a countrywide state of emergency for one more month, which is set to expire March 11, the presidential office said late Friday.

“Following consultations with Prime Minister Yusuf al-Shahid and Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Nasser, President Essebsi has decided to extend the state of emergency for one more month, effective as of Saturday,” according to a statement.

The temporary state of emergency was first imposed in Tunisia following the country’s 2011 popular uprising, which ended the regime of longstanding president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

A second state of emergency was imposed in late 2015 after a terrorist attack in the capital Tunis left dozens dead, including security personnel.

The current state of emergency was extended for three months in November 2017.

The state of emergency -- which has been renewed several times -- invests Tunisia’s interior minister with exceptional powers, allowing him to impose curfews, ban large assemblies, and censor the media without judicial approval, among other things.