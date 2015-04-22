Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:33, 10 February 2018 Saturday
Health & Environment
Update: 10:26, 10 February 2018 Saturday

  • Share
CDC reports flu season is similar to 2009 swine flu
CDC reports flu season is similar to 2009 swine flu

High levels of the flu are widespread through nearly every state in the US

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that the current influenza season is by some measurements on par with the “swine flu” epidemic of 2009.

The flu season, which started in October in the United States, may not have yet peaked, either. The CDC said 10 children died of the flu in the week ending Feb. 3, bringing the total pediatric death count to 63.

The flu season is at high levels in 43 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

“We were hoping to have better news to share today, but unfortunately it looks like this flu season continues to be particularly challenging,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, the acting CDC director, said in a conference call with reporters.

“We may be on track to break some recent records.”

The hospitalization rate for the flu this season sits at 59.9 per 100,000 people. Roughly one in seven visits to the doctor last week were due to symptoms traditionally connected to the flu. The CDC said this is the highest rate in recent years and a level not seen since the swine flu pandemic nine years ago.

While there were no specifically new strains of the flu this year, the viruses ripping through the U.S. are hard to control with the flu vaccine. In particular, the strain influenza A H3N2, which has caused the most illness so far this season, is hard to contain through vaccination. However, the CDC said vaccination can help lower the severity of H3N2 infections.

“This season is a wake-up call about how severe influenza can be and how we can never let our guard down,” Schuchat continued.

In the weekly report, however, the CDC revealed that levels of H3N2 appear to be dropping. Influenza B strains and influenza A H1N1 are still increasing, though.



Related bird flu
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Health & Environment News
CDC reports flu season is similar to 2009 swine flu
CDC reports flu season is similar to 2009 swine flu

High levels of the flu are widespread through nearly every state in the US
Researchers link spread of breast cancer and diet
Researchers link spread of breast cancer and diet

Study finds compound found in asparagus can help spread deadly type of breast cancer throughout the body
Zambia receives Turkish aid in fight against cholera
Zambia receives Turkish aid in fight against cholera

Cholera outbreak has killed 83 people in the country since last October
Bosnian baby receives brain tumor treatment in Turkey
Bosnian baby receives brain tumor treatment in Turkey

6-month-old brought to Istanbul for surgery
Toxic bloc' warned of EU legal action over air pollution
'Toxic bloc' warned of EU legal action over air pollution

Brussels said it was running out of patience with states -- including the EU's three biggest economies -- that had failed to take steps to improve air quality despite years of warnings.
Turkish agency aids Zambia in fight against cholera
Turkish agency aids Zambia in fight against cholera

Consignment of assorted medical supplies airlifted to Lusaka
Oil spill disasters in the past 50 years
Oil spill disasters in the past 50 years

Here is a look back at the major oil spills around the world in the past five decades:
Unsafe water kills most Pakistanis
Unsafe water kills most Pakistanis

More than 100,000 people -- half of them children -- die every year due to waterborne diseases, experts say
Fake medicines flourish in Africa despite killing thousands
Fake medicines flourish in Africa despite killing thousands

Located in the bustling Adjame quarter of Ivory Coast's main city and commercial hub, the haven for fake medicine has been targeted time and again by authorities and stockpiles burnt.
Turkey to launch ecolabel for textile paper ceramics
Turkey to launch ecolabel for textile, paper, ceramics

Seven firms to receive ecolabel certifying that their products are environment-friendly
US records costliest disaster recovery year on record
US records costliest disaster recovery year on record

Disasters saddle U.S. with $306 billion price tag, cause 362 deaths
Alarming level of Drug use among Bangladeshi children
Alarming level of Drug use among Bangladeshi children

Association for Prevention of Drug Abuse head says close to more than 2.5 million children are drug addicts in Bangladesh
Canada's bitter weather has even penguins coming out of the
Canada's bitter weather has even penguins coming out of the cold

King penguins are certainly accustomed to chilly weather, more so than species like the Humboldt that prefer somewhat warmer climes, said zoo curator Malu Celli.
Indonesia vaccinates millions to halt deadly diphtheria outbreak
Indonesia vaccinates millions to halt deadly diphtheria outbreak

Some eight million children and teenagers across the Southeast Asian nation will receive the shot to prevent further spread of the disease which is caused by a bacterial infection.
Smog should stop play Indian doctors tell cricket bosses
Smog should stop play, Indian doctors tell cricket bosses

Two players vomited on the pitch, and play had to be halted briefly.
Philippines suspends world-first dengue vaccine
Philippines suspends world-first dengue vaccine

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi announced Wednesday that its world-first dengue vaccine could lead to more severe symptoms for people who had not previously been infected.

News

Thousands of chickens, ducks die as bird flu hits DRC
Thousands of chickens ducks die as bird flu hits DRC

China bans live poultry trade amid bird flu outbreak
China bans live poultry trade amid bird flu outbreak

Fears over bird flu in China after 9 deaths this year
Fears over bird flu in China after 9 deaths this

China roast duck vendor dies of H7N9 bird flu: Xinhua
China roast duck vendor dies of H7N9 bird flu Xinhua

S. Korea confirms more cases of deadly bird flu
S Korea confirms more cases of deadly bird flu

Sweden slaughters 200,000 hens on bird flu fears
Sweden slaughters 200 000 hens on bird flu fears






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 