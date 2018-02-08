Turkish FM spokesman slams US remarks on FETO convict

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy on Friday responded to the U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert's statement about a Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) convict.
Nauert on Thursday said Serkan Golge, a Turkish-U.S. citizen, was convicted to seven years and nine months in jail for being member of a terrorist organization “without credible evidence” and said the U.S. was “deeply concerned” by the conviction.
“Serkan Golge, a Turkish citizen, was tried by an independent Turkish court and sentenced after a fair trial,” Aksoy said in a written statement.
“It is not possible to take the biased words of the U.S. State Department spokeswoman, who does not know the content and evidence of the case file, seriously.
“The Turkish judiciary does not decide according to the desire of someone or of external instructions, but decides according to Turkey’s Constitution, laws, and evidence. We expect our U.S. interlocutors to respect the decisions of independent Turkish courts,” Aksoy added.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured, according to the Turkish government.
Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend International Counter-ISIL Coalition Foreign Ministers Meeting on Feb. 13
State Department spokeswoman said Turkish-US citizen was convicted for being FETO member 'without credible evidence'
Turkish Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci pays one-day visit to Chinese capital Beijing
Among arrested were district heads of Peoples' Democratic Party, Democratic Regions Party
New center at Marmara university to produce scholarship exploring facts about city sacred to 3 faiths
Ruling AK Party's senior Deputy Ramazan Can calls on US to keep its promises to Turkey about the terrorist PYD/PKK in Syria
Operation Olive Branch in full force as villages of Nesriyya, Dukkan in Afrin, northwestern Syria cleared of PYD/PKK
Turkey's fight against terrorism is fully in line with international law, says Omer Celik, rebuffing French FM's remarks
Migrants include Pakistani, Afghan, Iraqi and Syrian nationals
China's cultural counselor highlights Istanbul, Cappadocia as touristic destinations for Chinese
Around 70 asylum-seekers apply to join Turkish military to participate in Operation Olive Branch in Syria
With FSRUs, we can minimize investments for transmission and distribution lines as well as transportation costs: Albayrak
Turkish president rules out talks with 'murderer' who has killed '1 million citizens'
While smoking rates fell, spending on cigarette consumption in Turkey has risen since 2008
Terrorist group mortar attack targeted Turkish troops in Afrin's al-Maski region
Erdogan, Putin talk over phone, agree to hold another Syria summit in Istanbul, after Sochi