Today in History February 10

|1258
|Hulagu, a Mongol leader, seizes Baghdad, bringing an end to the Abbasid caliphate.
|1620
|Supporters of Marie de Medici, the queen mother, who has been exiled to Blois, are defeated by the king's troops at Ponts de Ce, France.
|1763
|The Treaty of Paris ends the French-Indian War. France gives up all her territories in the New World except New Orleans and a few scattered islands.
|1799
|Napoleon Bonaparte leaves Cairo, Egypt, for Syria, at the head of 13,000 men.
|1814
|Napoleon personally directs lightning strikes against enemy columns advancing toward Paris, beginning with a victory over the Russians at Champaubert.
|1840
|Queen Victoria marries Prince Albert.
|1846
|Led by religious leader Brigham Young, the first Mormons begin a long westward exodus from Nauvoo, Il., to Utah.
|1863
|P.T. Barnum's star midgets, Tom Thumb and Lavinia Warren, are married.
|1904
|Russia and Japan declare war on each other.
|1915
|President Wilson blasts the British for using the U.S. flag on merchant ships to deceive the Germans.
|1939
|Japanese occupy island of Hainan in French Indochina.
|1941
|London severs diplomatic relations with Romania.
|1941
|Iceland is attacked by German planes.
|1942
|The war halts civilian car production at Ford.
|1945
|B-29s hit the Tokyo area.
|1955
|Bell Aircraft displays a fixed-wing vertical takeoff plane.
|1960
|Adolph Coors, the beer brewer, is kidnapped in Golden, Colo.
|1966
|Protester David Miller is convicted of burning his draft card.
|1979
|The Metropolitan Museum announces the first major theft in its 110-year history, $150,000 Greek marble head.
|1986
|The largest Mafia trial in history, with 474 defendants, opens in Palermo, Italy.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
