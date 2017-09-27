Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:33, 10 February 2018 Saturday
History
Update: 10:54, 10 February 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Today in History February 10
Today in History February 10

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

1258   Hulagu, a Mongol leader, seizes Baghdad, bringing an end to the Abbasid caliphate.
1620   Supporters of Marie de Medici, the queen mother, who has been exiled to Blois, are defeated by the king's troops at Ponts de Ce, France.
1763   The Treaty of Paris ends the French-Indian War. France gives up all her territories in the New World except New Orleans and a few scattered islands.
1799   Napoleon Bonaparte leaves Cairo, Egypt, for Syria, at the head of 13,000 men.
1814   Napoleon personally directs lightning strikes against enemy columns advancing toward Paris, beginning with a victory over the Russians at Champaubert.
1840   Queen Victoria marries Prince Albert.
1846   Led by religious leader Brigham Young, the first Mormons begin a long westward exodus from Nauvoo, Il., to Utah.
1863   P.T. Barnum's star midgets, Tom Thumb and Lavinia Warren, are married.
1904   Russia and Japan declare war on each other.
1915   President Wilson blasts the British for using the U.S. flag on merchant ships to deceive the Germans.
1939   Japanese occupy island of Hainan in French Indochina.
1941   London severs diplomatic relations with Romania.
1941   Iceland is attacked by German planes.
1942   The war halts civilian car production at Ford. 
1945   B-29s hit the Tokyo area.
1955   Bell Aircraft displays a fixed-wing vertical takeoff plane.
1960   Adolph Coors, the beer brewer, is kidnapped in Golden, Colo.
1966   Protester David Miller is convicted of burning his draft card.
1979   The Metropolitan Museum announces the first major theft in its 110-year history, $150,000 Greek marble head.
1986   The largest Mafia trial in history, with 474 defendants, opens in Palermo, Italy.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History February 10
Today in History February 10

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 09
Today in History February 09

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 08
Today in History February 08

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 07
Today in History February 07

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 06
Today in History February 06

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 05
Today in History February 05

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 04
Today in History February 04

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 03
Today in History February 03

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 02
Today in History February 02

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 01
Today in History February 01

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 31
Today in History January 31

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 30
Today in History January 30

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 29
Today in History January 29

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 28
Today in History January 28

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 26
Today in History January 26

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 25
Today in History January 25

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

News

Today in History February 09
Today in History February 09

Today in History February 08
Today in History February 08

Today in History February 07
Today in History February 07

Today in History February 06
Today in History February 06

Today in History February 05
Today in History February 05

Today in History February 04
Today in History February 04






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 