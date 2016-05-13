Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:33, 10 February 2018 Saturday
Economy
Update: 11:05, 10 February 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Rise in US oil rigs push Brent oil below $62
Rise in US oil rigs push Brent oil below $62

Rigs number at highest since April 2015

World Bulletin / News Desk

Brent crude fell below $62 Friday after the number of oil rigs in the U.S. showed a sharp increase.

The international benchmark dipped to $61.72 per barrel at 1.40 EST (1840GMT), posting a daily loss of 4.7 percent, and reaching its lowest level since Dec. 7.

The American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, hit $58.09 a barrel -- a 5 percent loss that marked its lowest level since Dec. 22.

The price declines were posted after the number of oil rigs in the U.S. jumped by 26, its highest weekly gain in a year, according to data released by oilfield services company Baker Hughes.

The number of rigs, which indicates the short-term change in the U.S.'s oil industry, is now at 791 -- its highest since April 2015 -- and a 34 percent increase over the last year.

The U.S.'s crude production hit a record high level last week by climbing to 10.25 million barrels per day (mbpd), according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Crude output in the U.S. is expected to average 10.6 mbpd this year, an EIA report said earlier this week.

The U.S.' crude production is projected to reach 11.2 mbpd next year to surpass Russia as the world's biggest crude producer.

 



Related oil
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Rise in US oil rigs push Brent oil below 62
Rise in US oil rigs push Brent oil below $62

Rigs number at highest since April 2015
Wall Street sees worst week in two years
Wall Street sees worst week in two years

Dow and S&P 500 fall 5.2 percent, largest weekly percentage drop since January 2016
Oil prices post worst weekly loss in two years
Oil prices post worst weekly loss in two years

Crude prices have biggest weekly decline since January 2016
Borsa Istanbul down at opening
Borsa Istanbul down at opening

BIST 100 slips almost 1 pct, US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rises to 3.8200
Turkey's airports hit 12-year-record
Turkey's airports hit 12-year-record

Turkey's airports serve 14.76M passengers and over 142,000 planes in January, says Turkish transport minister
Turkey's industrial production rises in December
Turkey's industrial production rises in December

Industrial output in December 2017 rises 8.7 pct year-on-year, official data show
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.37 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate increases to 3.79 while EUR/TRY exchange rate stays at 4.66  
ECB urges banks to clean up before next crisis
ECB urges banks to clean up before next crisis

Top of the watchdogs' list is a 760-billion-euro ($940 billion) mass of bad loans that was still weighing on banks' balance sheets in the third quarter of 2017, a figure that had fallen by 200 billion over two years.
Turkey intends to do unique cryptocurrency work'
Turkey intends to do ‘unique cryptocurrency work'

Cryptocurrencies are illegal in Turkey but we are looking at blockchain technology: Deputy Premier Simsek  
Turkey's crude steel production hits historic high
Turkey's crude steel production hits historic high

Turkey produced 37.5M tons of crude steel in 2017, according to industry body
Borsa Istanbul down over 2 percent at open
Borsa Istanbul down over 2 percent at open

BIST 100 falls 2.19 pct, while USD/TRY and EUR/TRY exchange rates rise
Amazon hammers out tax deal with France
Amazon hammers out tax deal with France

Amazon did not reveal how much it had paid over a French claim for nearly 200 million euros ($249 million) covering the period from 2006 to 2010.
Global stock markets selloff accelerates
Global stock markets selloff accelerates

Wall Street kicked off the global selloff on Friday as a bright non-farm payrolls report sent Treasury bond yields soaring on fears of a quicker-than-anticipated increase in borrowing costs.
Ryanair profits rise despite cancellations crisis
Ryanair profits rise despite cancellations crisis

Profit after tax increased to 106 million euros ($132 million) in the group's third quarter, or three months to December, from a year earlier, the Dublin-based carrier said in a statement. Passenger numbers grew six percent to 30.4 million people.
Borsa Istanbul goes down at opening
Borsa Istanbul goes down at opening

BIST 100 decreases by 0.33 percent, US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rises slightly to 3.77  
Next crisis could threaten eurozone cohesion
Next crisis could threaten eurozone cohesion

Optimism has returned to the 19-nation single currency area in recent months, as the economy appears finally to be climbing out of the long gloom that followed the financial crisis.

News

Oil prices post worst weekly loss in two years
Oil prices post worst weekly loss in two years

Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts

Oil tanker's sinking off China raises environmental fears
Oil tanker's sinking off China raises environmental fears

US crude oil prices hit more than 3-year high
US crude oil prices hit more than 3-year high

US says oil output to beat Saudi Arabia, Russia in 2019
US says oil output to beat Saudi Arabia Russia in

Gunmen kill 21 people in Nigeria's oil-rich state
Gunmen kill 21 people in Nigeria's oil-rich state






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 