Turkish FM to pay official visit to Kuwait

World Bulletin / News Desk
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is to pay an official visit to Kuwait from Feb. 12 until Feb 14.
Cavusoglu is expected to attend the International Counter-ISIL Coalition Foreign Ministers Meeting on Feb. 13 and the International Conference for Reconstruction of Iraq on Feb. 14, said a statement by the ministry on Friday.
He is to address to the Coalition Foreign Ministers Meeting and the Iraq Reconstruction Conference, also conduct bilateral meetings on the sidelines of these two events.
"At the Coalition Foreign Ministers Meeting, Turkey’s counterterrorism contributions and its expectations from the international community in the fight against ISIL, PKK/PYD and other terrorist organizations will be emphasized. At the International Conference for Reconstruction of Iraq, the efforts that Turkey has so far made for the stability and prosperity of Iraq and the steps it further envisages will be highlighted," said the statement.
Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend International Counter-ISIL Coalition Foreign Ministers Meeting on Feb. 13
State Department spokeswoman said Turkish-US citizen was convicted for being FETO member 'without credible evidence'
Turkish Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci pays one-day visit to Chinese capital Beijing
Among arrested were district heads of Peoples' Democratic Party, Democratic Regions Party
New center at Marmara university to produce scholarship exploring facts about city sacred to 3 faiths
Ruling AK Party's senior Deputy Ramazan Can calls on US to keep its promises to Turkey about the terrorist PYD/PKK in Syria
Operation Olive Branch in full force as villages of Nesriyya, Dukkan in Afrin, northwestern Syria cleared of PYD/PKK
Turkey's fight against terrorism is fully in line with international law, says Omer Celik, rebuffing French FM's remarks
Migrants include Pakistani, Afghan, Iraqi and Syrian nationals
China's cultural counselor highlights Istanbul, Cappadocia as touristic destinations for Chinese
Around 70 asylum-seekers apply to join Turkish military to participate in Operation Olive Branch in Syria
With FSRUs, we can minimize investments for transmission and distribution lines as well as transportation costs: Albayrak
Turkish president rules out talks with 'murderer' who has killed '1 million citizens'
While smoking rates fell, spending on cigarette consumption in Turkey has risen since 2008
Terrorist group mortar attack targeted Turkish troops in Afrin's al-Maski region
Erdogan, Putin talk over phone, agree to hold another Syria summit in Istanbul, after Sochi