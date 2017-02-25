Update: 11:17, 10 February 2018 Saturday

Turkish FM to pay official visit to Kuwait

World Bulletin / News Desk

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is to pay an official visit to Kuwait from Feb. 12 until Feb 14.

Cavusoglu is expected to attend the International Counter-ISIL Coalition Foreign Ministers Meeting on Feb. 13 and the International Conference for Reconstruction of Iraq on Feb. 14, said a statement by the ministry on Friday.

He is to address to the Coalition Foreign Ministers Meeting and the Iraq Reconstruction Conference, also conduct bilateral meetings on the sidelines of these two events.

"At the Coalition Foreign Ministers Meeting, Turkey’s counterterrorism contributions and its expectations from the international community in the fight against ISIL, PKK/PYD and other terrorist organizations will be emphasized. At the International Conference for Reconstruction of Iraq, the efforts that Turkey has so far made for the stability and prosperity of Iraq and the steps it further envisages will be highlighted," said the statement.