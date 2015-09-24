FARC suspends political campaigning in Colombia

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Revolutionary Alternative Force of the Common People (FARC) said Friday it is indefinitely suspending political campaigning because of demonstrations and attacks against party candidates for upcoming elections.
The group’s vice-presidential candidate Imelda Daza told Blu Radio protests against the party at its campaign rallies have not been spontaneous but a result of “vandal acts” promoted by political groups that are “afraid of its success.”
She demanded the government provide better security to “prevent such events from occurring without repression.”
Daza has campaigned alongside Rodrigo Londono, also known as Timochenko, the group’s former leader who is running for president in the polls to be held in May. Legislative elections will be held next month.
Londomo visited various regions this week as part of his campaign but his presence upset Colombians who demonstrated against him, blocking his path and pelting him with eggs, rocks and tomatoes.
Many in Colombia continue to view the group as criminals after a history of attacks, kidnapping and other activities while the guerrillas waged an insurgent campaigning against the state.
Londono’s candidacy has registered less than 1 percent approval rating.
The FARC political party emerged from the country’s largest armed guerrilla group, previously known as the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, and disarmed as part of plans to reintegrate into Colombian society.
“We are entering 2018’s political battle with our own candidates for the presidency and congress,” former FARC guerrilla and now senate candidate Ivan Marquez said in November when Londono’s candidacy was announced.
The FARC has promised to battle poverty in a nation that has a 23 percent unemployment rate. In addition to jobs - education, health care and political corruption are among the top issues for Colombians.
On Nov. 24, 2016, the government signed a peace deal with the FARC, ending 52 years of civil war.
The FARC laid down its arms after a decades-long conflict killed more than 260,000 victims and displaced 7 million.
Move follows threats to its candidates for upcoming elections
Clashes break out between Palestinian youths and Israeli army in West Bank cities of Ramallah, Nablus
The US will continue to work with Turkey all the way down through the military level, says US Defense Secretary
Ambassador blasts left-leaning daily over editorial critical of Israel's settlement policy
Qatar donates $9 million, UAE $ 2 million after UN warns of acute energy crisis in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday
Lawmakers are scrambling early Friday morning to move towards a new vote on bipartisan spending bill
Muslims consider Al-Aqsa compound as world's third holiest site, while Jews refer to it as “Temple Mount"
Central govt still hasn't paid delayed public-sector salaries in Kurdish region, regional govt official asserts
He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders
Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says