Turkey condemns bombing in northeast Libya

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey on Friday condemned the bomb attack at a mosque that claimed at least one life and injured dozens others in Libya’s northeastern city of Benghazi.
In a statement, Turkish Foreign Ministry said: “We strongly condemn the attacks targeting worshipers during Friday prayer in Saad Ben Obadah Mosque in Benghazi that claimed many lives and left many wounded.”
The ministry conveyed condolences to the family of a person who lost his life in the attack and wished recovery to the injured people.
“Turkey attaches importance for peace, security and stability to prevail in Libya and supports Libya’s efforts against terrorist groups seeking to drive the country towards chaos," it added.
According to a medic at the government-run Al-Jalaa Hospital, the hospital has so far received at least one dead body and 77 injured persons.
Late last month, a double car-bombing in the same city claimed the lives of at least 34 people and injured dozens more.
Libya has remained dogged by violence and chaos since 2011, when a bloody uprising led to the ouster and death of longtime President Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.
The ensuing power vacuum led to the emergence of several competing seats of government and a host of heavily-armed militia groups.
