Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:33, 10 February 2018 Saturday
Asia-Pacific
12:45, 10 February 2018 Saturday

  • Share
British foreign secretary to visit Rohingya camps
British foreign secretary to visit Rohingya camps

Plight of Rohingya people is 'one of the most shocking humanitarian disasters of our time,' says Boris Johnson

World Bulletin / News Desk

The plight of the Rohingya people is “one of the most shocking humanitarian disasters of our time,” British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Friday.

Johnson’s remarks came ahead of a 4-day long visit to Bangladesh, Myanmar and Thailand.

A statement from British Foreign Office said Jonson will meet Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Hassan Mahmud Ali during his visit to Bangladesh. Johnson will also visit a refugee camp on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border near Cox-Bazaar.

“The plight of the Rohingya and the suffering they have had to endure is one of the most shocking humanitarian disasters of our time,” Johnson said according to the statement.

During his visit to Myanmar, Johnson will meet the country’s de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. He will also visit Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state.

Johnson “will see first-hand the conditions of the Rohingya who have fled Burma [Myanmar] to refugee camps in Bangladesh and discuss with the Burmese government the steps needed to enable them to return to their homes,” the statement explained the purpose of Johnson’s visit.

“This is a man-made tragedy that could be resolved with the right political will, tolerance and cooperation from all those involved,” Johnson said.

“I want to see and hear for myself the terrible things these people have been through, and I will be talking to State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other regional leaders about how we can work together to resolve this appalling crisis,” he added.

The statement said Johnson “will travel on to Bangkok for talks with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha”. He will also meet the chair of the Advisory Board on the Rakhine Advisory Commission, Surakiart Sathirathai.

The Rohingya, described by the UN as the world's most persecuted people, have faced heightened fears of attack since dozens were killed in communal violence in 2012.

More than 650,000 refugees, mostly children and women, have fled Myanmar since Aug. 25, 2017 when Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community, according to the UN.

At least 9,000 Rohingya were killed in Rakhine state from Aug. 25 to Sept. 24, according to Doctors Without Borders.

In a report published on Dec. 12, 2017, the global humanitarian organization said the deaths of 71.7 percent or 6,700 Rohingya were caused by violence. They include 730 children below the age of 5.

The UN has documented mass gang rapes, killings -- including of infants and young children -- brutal beatings and disappearances committed by security personnel. In a report, UN investigators said such violations may have constituted crimes against humanity.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
FARC suspends political campaigning in Colombia
FARC suspends political campaigning in Colombia

Move follows threats to its candidates for upcoming elections
Palestinian injured in W Bank clashes with Israel army
Palestinian injured in W. Bank clashes with Israel army

Clashes break out between Palestinian youths and Israeli army in West Bank cities of Ramallah, Nablus
Mattis to meet Turkish counterpart amid Manbij row
Mattis to meet Turkish counterpart amid Manbij row

The US will continue to work with Turkey all the way down through the military level, says US Defense Secretary
US Israel envoy slams Haaretz op-ed on settlements
US Israel envoy slams Haaretz op-ed on settlements

Ambassador blasts left-leaning daily over editorial critical of Israel's settlement policy
UN thanks Qatar UAE for Gaza Strip aid
UN thanks Qatar, UAE for Gaza Strip aid

Qatar donates $9 million, UAE $ 2 million after UN warns of acute energy crisis in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday
US govt shuts down after rogue lawmaker debate
US govt shuts down after rogue lawmaker debate

Lawmakers are scrambling early Friday morning to move towards a new vote on bipartisan spending bill
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa

Muslims consider Al-Aqsa compound as world's third holiest site, while Jews refer to it as “Temple Mount"
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries Kurd region PM
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries: Kurd region PM

Central govt still hasn't paid delayed public-sector salaries in Kurdish region, regional govt official asserts
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N Korea Pence
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N. Korea: Pence

He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world

Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
Power crisis brings Gaza to verge of disaster UN
Power crisis brings Gaza to ‘verge of disaster’: UN

The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks

There was no claim of responsibility for the attacks
Palestinian president UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues

Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders  
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says





World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 