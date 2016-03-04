15 ISIL-linked terror suspects arrested in Istanbul

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 15 foreigners were arrested in Istanbul for their alleged links with the ISIL terrorist group on Wednesday, according to police sources.
The anti-terrorism police teams conducted raids simultaneously in eight districts after they were tipped off about the presence of ISIL suspects planning terrorist attacks, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.
Numerous documents and digital materials linked with the terrorist group were also seized during the operations.
Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to clear ISIL from Turkey.
More than 300 people lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks.
This is a time to unite, not to become rivals, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index falls 1.32 percent or 1,459.50 points at Wednesday's close
Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the start of civil war in Syria
Deputy Prime Minister Bozdag underlines the importance of political solution in Syria
Mevlut Cavusoglu extends condolences after plane transporting dozens of troops crashed, killing over 250
Jens Stoltenberg to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, military chief, the foreign minister, and defense minister
Deputy PM Recep Akdag says every new government in Turkish Cyprus brings new hope and energy
Anti-terror police carry out simultaneous operations in 8 different districts of Istanbul
Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci says border crossing will play important role in improving trade
Turkish economy minister says France agrees with Turkey over Customs Union
Turkey expects more concrete steps from Kyrgyzstan in fight against FETO, Turkish premier says
- Group arrived in Turkey from Gabon on private plane, say sources
Turkish president criticizes recent statement by Russian FM asking Ankara to return Afrin to Assad regime
Convicts face jail sentences for their involvement in July 2016 defeated coup
'We are determined to investigate all aspects of the cause of the incident' says Vita Management S.A.
Privatization authority set to auction 14 sugar factories