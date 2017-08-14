Worldbulletin News

03:05, 12 April 2018 Thursday
Middle East
13:35, 11 April 2018 Wednesday

Egypt to open Gaza crossing for 3 days
Egypt to open Gaza crossing for 3 days

Egypt has kept the Rafah crossing mostly sealed since 2013

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egypt will open the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to the Palestinian embassy in Cairo. 

In a statement on Wednesday, the embassy said the terminal will remain open in both directions for three days as of Thursday. 

Egypt has kept the border terminal, which connects Gaza with Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, mostly sealed since the overthrow of former President Mohamed Morsi in a 2013 military coup, 

The long periods of closure at the crossing -- which represents Gaza's only point of access to the outside world not under Israeli control -- have brought the coastal enclave’s nearly 2 million inhabitants to the verge of humanitarian catastrophe. 
 


