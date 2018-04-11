Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
03:05, 12 April 2018 Thursday
Middle East
13:38, 11 April 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Lethal chemicals influenced 500 in Douma's assault
Lethal chemicals influenced 500 in Douma's assault

Over 70 people killed, 43 deaths due to exposure to toxic chemicals, says the global body

World Bulletin / News Desk

Some 500 patients show symptoms of exposure to toxic chemicals following Saturday's attacks in Douma, Syria, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday.

"According to reports from Health Cluster partners, during the shelling of Douma on Saturday, an estimated 500 patients [were] presented to health facilities exhibiting signs and symptoms consistent with exposure to toxic chemicals.

"In particular, there were signs of severe irritation of mucous membranes, respiratory failure and disruption to central nervous systems of those exposed," WHO said in a statement.

More than 70 people who took shelter in basements in Douma have died, with 43 deaths related to symptoms consistent with exposure to highly toxic chemicals, it added.

Dr. Peter Salama, WHO's deputy director-general for emergency preparedness and response, demanded "immediate unhindered access" to the area.

Assad regime forces struck targets in Eastern Ghouta's Douma district on Saturday, using a toxic gas which left at least 78 civilians dead, according to Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets.

On Feb. 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution, which called for a month-long ceasefire in Syria -- especially in Eastern Ghouta -- to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Despite the resolution, the Assad regime last month launched a major ground offensive -- backed by Russia -- aimed at capturing Eastern Ghouta’s last opposition strongholds.

Last month, a UN commission of inquiry released a report accusing the regime of committing war crimes in Eastern Ghouta, including the use of chemical weapons against civilians.



Related syria douma toxic attack
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

Three soldiers wounded in PKK terrorist attack in Kani Rash region, Turkish General Staff says  
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria

A photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometers (30 miles) south of Algiers, from where it had taken off.
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul

Yasser Mortaja was shot in abdomen by Israeli troops while covering anti-occupation protests in Gaza on Friday
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles

‘Get ready Russia because they will be coming’, American president says
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake," says CEO
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack

US is convinced and aware of latest use of chemical weapons on Syrians, says State Department spokesperson
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response

Vice President Mike Pence to attend Summit of the Americas in President Donald Trump's stead
Security Council 'paralyzed' after Syria gas attack
Security Council 'paralyzed' after Syria gas attack

UN rights chief slams council members for their 'empty words' on deadly chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta, Syria
Trump to decide on Syria within 2 days
Trump to decide on Syria within 2 days

'This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen,' American president says
Kirkuk Arabs demand reconstruction of damaged homes
Kirkuk Arabs demand reconstruction of damaged homes

From 2014 to 2017, Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province was held by Peshmerga forces loyal to Kurdish Regional Government
Jailed Palestinian subject to verbal harassment
Jailed Palestinian subject to verbal harassment

16-year-old Ahed al-Tamimi verbally harassed while in Israeli police custody, video shows
Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7
Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7

The adjournment came after both prosecution and defense submitted extensive submissions to the court, Judge says
Iraq arrests suspected militants in Mosul
Iraq arrests suspected militants in Mosul

A child was killed and four others were injured in a bomb blast in eastern Mosul
Jewish group rallies for closing mosque in Israel
Jewish group rallies for closing mosque in Israel

Israeli police have refused to allow the protest
Turkish Cyprus blasts Greek side's soccer-blocking move
Turkish Cyprus blasts Greek side's soccer-blocking move

Lefkosa blasts 'disrespectful' move from Greek side to block Turkish Cypriot football team taking part in a cup in London
FBI specialists raid Trump legal advisor's office
FBI specialists raid Trump legal advisor's office

Trump lashes out at the raid, calling it a 'disgraceful situation' and 'attack on our country'  

News

Syria cannot be resolved militarily says Turkish Deputy PM
Syria cannot be resolved militarily says Turkish Deputy PM

Moscow warns of high risk of Russia-US clash in Syria
Moscow warns of high risk of Russia-US clash in Syria

Watchdog to send team to Syria's Douma
Watchdog to send team to Syria's Douma

Macron, Saudi crown prince discuss Syria strikes, Yemen
Macron Saudi crown prince discuss Syria strikes Yemen

US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack

UK 'utterly condemns' use of chemical weapons
UK 'utterly condemns' use of chemical weapons

Deadly day as Assad bombs popular market in Aleppo
Deadly day as Assad bombs popular market in Aleppo

Egypt sentences prominent activist Douma to life in prison
Egypt sentences prominent activist Douma to life in prison

Syrian regime airstrikes kill 5, wound 60 near Damascus
Syrian regime airstrikes kill 5 wound 60 near Damascus






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 