2 Gazans harmed by Israeli gunfire

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire near border of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a statement, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said one Palestinian was shot in the leg north of the Gaza Strip, while another was moderately injured by Israeli fire near Gaza Strip’s eastern border.

According to the spokesman, around 3,080 people have been injured by Israeli gunfire since March 30 in Palestinian rallies demanding the right of return to refugees to their towns and villages in historical Palestine, from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

At least 32 Palestinians have been martyred since the anti-occupation protests began.

The rallies are part of a six-week demonstration that will culminate on May 15, which will mark the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "Catastrophe".