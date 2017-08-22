Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles

World Bulletin / News Desk
"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'" Trump said on Twitter.
"You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!" he added, referring to Syria's Bashar al-Assad.
In a second tweet, Trump said: "Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?"
On Monday, the American president vowed to take action within two days following a suspected chemical attack in Syria's Douma, saying the public would "probably" be made aware of any retaliation "after the fact."
Trump said anyone responsible for the attack, including Russia, will "pay a price," and has cancelled a planned trip to Latin America to oversee the U.S. response.
"If it’s the Russians, if it’s Syria, if it’s Iran, if it’s all of them together, we’ll figure it out.”
