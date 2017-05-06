Worldbulletin News

Moscow warns of high risk of Russia-US clash in Syria
Moscow warns of high risk of Russia-US clash in Syria

Russian Envoy to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin says Russia reserves right to down American missiles in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Moscow on Wednesday warned that a risk of a direct Russia-U.S. military clash in Syria “is higher than before”, with a Russian envoy saying that U.S. missiles flying over the war-ravaged country would be shot down.

"Risk of direct Russia-U.S. military clash in Syria exists; it is higher than before the incident in Syria's Douma," a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told journalists in Moscow on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Meanwhile, Russian Envoy to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin said Russia has the right to down American missiles in Syria.

"In case of American aggression, the missiles will be downed," Zasypkin told the Lebanese media.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he hoped all sides would exercise restraint and avoid steps that could result in region destabilization.

"The situation is very tense. It dictates the necessity of the most intensive monitoring. We still hope that all parties will avoid any steps which can significantly destabilize the already fragile situation in the region," he said.

In Kremlin, everyone supports an objective investigation of the incident in Syria's Douma, he said.

The U.S. President Donald Trump, however, did not appear to give any concessions.

“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’ You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!’ Trump tweeted.

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson later said Trump's missiles could destroy evidence of the suspected chemical attack in Douma, reminding that inspectors from Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons were in Syria

 



