Moscow warns of high risk of Russia-US clash in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk
"Risk of direct Russia-U.S. military clash in Syria exists; it is higher than before the incident in Syria's Douma," a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told journalists in Moscow on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
Meanwhile, Russian Envoy to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin said Russia has the right to down American missiles in Syria.
"In case of American aggression, the missiles will be downed," Zasypkin told the Lebanese media.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he hoped all sides would exercise restraint and avoid steps that could result in region destabilization.
"The situation is very tense. It dictates the necessity of the most intensive monitoring. We still hope that all parties will avoid any steps which can significantly destabilize the already fragile situation in the region," he said.
In Kremlin, everyone supports an objective investigation of the incident in Syria's Douma, he said.
The U.S. President Donald Trump, however, did not appear to give any concessions.
“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’ You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!’ Trump tweeted.
A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson later said Trump's missiles could destroy evidence of the suspected chemical attack in Douma, reminding that inspectors from Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons were in Syria
Three soldiers wounded in PKK terrorist attack in Kani Rash region, Turkish General Staff says
A photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometers (30 miles) south of Algiers, from where it had taken off.
Yasser Mortaja was shot in abdomen by Israeli troops while covering anti-occupation protests in Gaza on Friday
‘Get ready Russia because they will be coming’, American president says
"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake," says CEO
US is convinced and aware of latest use of chemical weapons on Syrians, says State Department spokesperson
Vice President Mike Pence to attend Summit of the Americas in President Donald Trump's stead
UN rights chief slams council members for their 'empty words' on deadly chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta, Syria
'This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen,' American president says
From 2014 to 2017, Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province was held by Peshmerga forces loyal to Kurdish Regional Government
16-year-old Ahed al-Tamimi verbally harassed while in Israeli police custody, video shows
The adjournment came after both prosecution and defense submitted extensive submissions to the court, Judge says
A child was killed and four others were injured in a bomb blast in eastern Mosul
Lefkosa blasts 'disrespectful' move from Greek side to block Turkish Cypriot football team taking part in a cup in London
Trump lashes out at the raid, calling it a 'disgraceful situation' and 'attack on our country'