NATO to pay official visit to Turkey on April 16

World Bulletin / News Desk
Stoltenberg is expected to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli.
Turkey-NATO relations, Operation Olive Branch, counter-terrorism, preparations ahead of the 2018 Brussels Summit, and regional issues are expected to be on the agenda of the meeting.
This is a time to unite, not to become rivals, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index falls 1.32 percent or 1,459.50 points at Wednesday's close
Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the start of civil war in Syria
Deputy Prime Minister Bozdag underlines the importance of political solution in Syria
Mevlut Cavusoglu extends condolences after plane transporting dozens of troops crashed, killing over 250
Jens Stoltenberg to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, military chief, the foreign minister, and defense minister
Deputy PM Recep Akdag says every new government in Turkish Cyprus brings new hope and energy
Anti-terror police carry out simultaneous operations in 8 different districts of Istanbul
Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci says border crossing will play important role in improving trade
Turkish economy minister says France agrees with Turkey over Customs Union
Turkey expects more concrete steps from Kyrgyzstan in fight against FETO, Turkish premier says
- Group arrived in Turkey from Gabon on private plane, say sources
Turkish president criticizes recent statement by Russian FM asking Ankara to return Afrin to Assad regime
Convicts face jail sentences for their involvement in July 2016 defeated coup
'We are determined to investigate all aspects of the cause of the incident' says Vita Management S.A.
Privatization authority set to auction 14 sugar factories