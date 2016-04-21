Yasser Mortaja was shot in abdomen by Israeli troops while covering anti-occupation protests in Gaza on Friday

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake," says CEO

Egypt has kept the Rafah crossing mostly sealed since 2013

Update: 15:42, 11 April 2018 Wednesday

NATO to pay official visit to Turkey on April 16





Jens Stoltenberg to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, military chief, the foreign minister, and defense minister

World Bulletin / News Desk NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will pay an official visit to Turkey on April 16, according to diplomatic sources. Stoltenberg is expected to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli. Turkey-NATO relations, Operation Olive Branch, counter-terrorism, preparations ahead of the 2018 Brussels Summit, and regional issues are expected to be on the agenda of the meeting.

Related Turkey nato

Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.