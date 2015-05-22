Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
03:05, 12 April 2018 Thursday
Economy
16:03, 11 April 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey's geothermal target for 2030 quadruples
Turkey's geothermal target for 2030 quadruples

Target for 2023 of 1,000 megawatts exceeds expectations while 2030 target revises up to about 4,000 megawatts  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey has already superseded its 2023 target for geothermal installed capacity which prompted a revision up of the 2030 target to 4000 megawatts (MW), General Directorate of Renewable Energy (YEGM) chief said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the opening session of Geothermal Turkey Workshop and Congress, held in Ankara, Oguz Can, the general manager of the YEGM, said that Turkey had a geothermal target for 2023 of 1,000 MW of installed capacity which has already been achieved.

As "Turkey ranked fourth in the global geothermal energy league, in terms of installed capacity in 2017," works should continue without interruption, he advised.

"We, as the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, think that geothermal energy is a sector in which strategic and important developments need to continue,” Can explain.

He also added that in terms of capacity, the introduction and creation of new areas should be carried out systematically.

Can recommended that geothermal energy be used not only for electricity production but expanded out for the use in the agricultural sector.

YEGM is the sole governmental body in Turkey to develop policies and strategies in the areas of renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The Geothermal Turkey Workshop and Congress, organized by Turkey's Geothermal Electricity Power Plant Investors Association, started on Wednesday.

At the end of the two-day workshop, a report, which includes the analysis about the development of the geothermal energy market and the recommendations for the post-YEKDEM (Turkish Renewable Energy Resources Support Mechanism) period, will be published.

YEKDEM was launched in 2011 to use the country's vast clean energy resources efficiently and to support their development. 

 


Related Turkey energy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
US stocks fall as Trump hints at Syria strike
US stocks fall as Trump hints at Syria strike

Prospects of military action in Syria lifted oil prices but weighed on stocks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.7 percent at 24,243.41 about 10 minutes into the session.
Turkey's geothermal target for 2030 quadruples
Turkey's geothermal target for 2030 quadruples

Target for 2023 of 1,000 megawatts exceeds expectations while 2030 target revises up to about 4,000 megawatts  
Strike grounds 30 percent of Air France flights
Strike grounds 30 percent of Air France flights

Further strikes are planned on April 17, 18, 23 and 24
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.38 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.1380
Brent oil price hits highest level since 2014
Brent oil price hits highest level since 2014

Tensions in Middle East push the benchmark to a daily gain of 3.5 pct
Facebook shares post biggest daily gain in 2 years
Facebook shares post biggest daily gain in 2 years

Company shares jump 4.5 pct on Tuesday
Turkish Straits at risk from oil and gas transit boom
Turkish Straits at risk from oil and gas transit boom

Growing oil and gas tanker traffic and outdated Montreux Convention risk Turkish Straits, Bosphorus Energy Club head says
Indonesia's Lion Air buying 50 Boeing 737's in 6 2
Indonesia's Lion Air buying 50 Boeing 737's in $6.2 bn deal

The new single-aisle plane is the latest incarnation of Boeing's 737 MAX series, which can accommodate between 130 and 230 passengers and fly up to 3,850 nautical miles (7,130 kilometres), the companies said in a statement.
Air France strikes cost company 170 million in losses
Air France strikes cost company €170 million in losses

Further strikes are planned on April 17, 18, 23 and 24
French rail strikes have cost 100 million euros
French rail strikes have cost 100 million euros

Train drivers and other staff at the state-owned SNCF have vowed to continue walking off the job two days out of every five until at least June 28 unless the government backs down on its reforms.
Deutsche Bank stock surges as new boss takes reins
Deutsche Bank stock surges as new boss takes reins

Shares in Deutsche Bank added 3.0 percent to trade at 11.70 euros ($14.36) by 0945 local time (0745 GMT), making the bank the strongest performer in the DAX index of leading German shares.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul goes up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul goes up at open

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index goes up 0.60 percent or 688.02 points in opening session
UK rolls out sugar tax in battle against obesity
UK rolls out sugar tax in battle against obesity

Drinks containing five grams of sugar per 100 ml will face a lower rate of 18 pence ($0.25, 0.21 euros) per liter, whereas those with more than eight grams per 100 ml will face a rate of 24 pence per liter.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.26 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rises to 4.0560
Global food prices on rise in March
Global food prices on rise in March

FAO food price index increases 1.1 percent month-on-month in March  
Global air passenger traffic rebounds in February
Global air passenger traffic rebounds in February

Number of air passenger rises 7.6 pct year-a-year in February, says International Air Transport Association  

News

Americans saving energy by staying at home
Americans saving energy by staying at home

Turkey's energy imports increase by 38.4% in Oct.
Turkey's energy imports increase by 38 4 in Oct

Renewables cooperation to positively impact EU-Turkey
Renewables cooperation to positively impact EU-Turkey

Digitization key for energy infra.: Russia's Novak
Digitization key for energy infra Russia's Novak

Turkey plays 'critical' role for global energy security
Turkey plays 'critical' role for global energy security

New strategies vital for energy sector's future
New strategies vital for energy sector's future

Turkey tells US, Russia to stop 'fighting like bullies'
Turkey tells US Russia to stop 'fighting like bullies'

Over 45 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 45 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Syria cannot be resolved militarily says Turkish Deputy PM
Syria cannot be resolved militarily says Turkish Deputy PM

Turkish FM condoles with Algeria over aircraft crash
Turkish FM condoles with Algeria over aircraft crash

NATO to pay official visit to Turkey on April 16
NATO to pay official visit to Turkey on April 16

Turkey will continue backing Turkish Cypriots
Turkey will continue backing Turkish Cypriots






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 