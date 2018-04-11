Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul

World Bulletin / News Desk
Yasser Mortaja, 30, was shot in the abdomen by Israeli troops on Friday while covering the "Great March of Return". He succumbed to his wounds on Saturday.
Gathering at the front of the well-known Galatasaray High School in Taksim district, human-rights activists together with journalists displayed photos of Mortaja and banners, reading “You can’t kill the truth” in four languages; Turkish, English, Arabic and Hebrew.
Speaking on behalf of the demonstrators, Tayfun Demir, media adviser of Istanbul-based Human Rights and Justice Movement (IHAK) said: “We don’t want even one more person be killed any more as they do not pose any threat to anyone.”
“We are once again screaming that all the murderers -- who seized people’s right to live; such as Yasser and other journalists all over the world -- be punished,” Demir said.
All the journalists put their cameras on the ground for a while to protest the killing.
“We, as journalists always chased the truth and will continue reporting the truth clearly. You may want to kill us as well. You may kill us but you should know that you will never be able to kill the truth,” he added.
IHAK Board Director Cihat Ozdemir also condemned Israel’s actions saying that it targeted civilians, journalists, children, women and elders indiscriminately.
“We need to raise our voice in order to prevent new killings,” Ozdemir noted.
Three soldiers wounded in PKK terrorist attack in Kani Rash region, Turkish General Staff says
A photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometers (30 miles) south of Algiers, from where it had taken off.
Yasser Mortaja was shot in abdomen by Israeli troops while covering anti-occupation protests in Gaza on Friday
‘Get ready Russia because they will be coming’, American president says
"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake," says CEO
US is convinced and aware of latest use of chemical weapons on Syrians, says State Department spokesperson
Vice President Mike Pence to attend Summit of the Americas in President Donald Trump's stead
UN rights chief slams council members for their 'empty words' on deadly chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta, Syria
'This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen,' American president says
From 2014 to 2017, Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province was held by Peshmerga forces loyal to Kurdish Regional Government
16-year-old Ahed al-Tamimi verbally harassed while in Israeli police custody, video shows
The adjournment came after both prosecution and defense submitted extensive submissions to the court, Judge says
A child was killed and four others were injured in a bomb blast in eastern Mosul
Lefkosa blasts 'disrespectful' move from Greek side to block Turkish Cypriot football team taking part in a cup in London
Trump lashes out at the raid, calling it a 'disgraceful situation' and 'attack on our country'