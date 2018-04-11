17:00, 11 April 2018 Wednesday

Assad Forces Empty Airports and Military Bases

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pro-government forces in Syria are emptying main airports and military air bases over possible U.S. strikes, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Tweet on Wednesday that American missiles "will be coming" to Syria following a suspected chemical weapons attack on Sunday. The Syrian army could not be immediately reached for comment.