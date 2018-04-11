Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
03:04, 12 April 2018 Thursday
Latin America
17:04, 11 April 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria

A photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometers (30 miles) south of Algiers, from where it had taken off.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Algeria suffered its deadliest-ever air catastrophe Wednesday when a military plane crashed near the capital, killing 257 people on board, mostly army personnel, and their family members, officials said.  

Hundreds of ambulances and dozens of fire trucks with sirens wailing rushed to the scene of the crash, in an uninhabited area where one person was injured on the ground by debris.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and security forces set up a cordon to prevent journalists and onlookers from approaching.

The defense ministry said in a statement that 247 passengers and 10 crew were killed without mentioning any survivors. Most of those on board were army members and their families, it said.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash. Deputy Defence Minister General Ahmed Gaid Salah visited the site and ordered an investigation, the defense ministry said.

The Ilyushin IL-76 transport plane was bound for Tindouf in southwest Algeria near the borders with Morocco and Western Sahara.

The Tindouf region is home to refugees from Western Sahara and houses the administrative offices of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic declared in 1976 by the Algiers-backed Polisario Front which seeks independence for the region.

Rabat considers Western Sahara an integral part of Morocco and proposes autonomy for the resource-rich territory.



Related algeria air crash
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Latin America News
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

Three soldiers wounded in PKK terrorist attack in Kani Rash region, Turkish General Staff says  
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria

A photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometers (30 miles) south of Algiers, from where it had taken off.
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul

Yasser Mortaja was shot in abdomen by Israeli troops while covering anti-occupation protests in Gaza on Friday
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles

‘Get ready Russia because they will be coming’, American president says
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake," says CEO
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack

US is convinced and aware of latest use of chemical weapons on Syrians, says State Department spokesperson
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response

Vice President Mike Pence to attend Summit of the Americas in President Donald Trump's stead
Security Council 'paralyzed' after Syria gas attack
Security Council 'paralyzed' after Syria gas attack

UN rights chief slams council members for their 'empty words' on deadly chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta, Syria
Trump to decide on Syria within 2 days
Trump to decide on Syria within 2 days

'This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen,' American president says
Kirkuk Arabs demand reconstruction of damaged homes
Kirkuk Arabs demand reconstruction of damaged homes

From 2014 to 2017, Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province was held by Peshmerga forces loyal to Kurdish Regional Government
Jailed Palestinian subject to verbal harassment
Jailed Palestinian subject to verbal harassment

16-year-old Ahed al-Tamimi verbally harassed while in Israeli police custody, video shows
Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7
Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7

The adjournment came after both prosecution and defense submitted extensive submissions to the court, Judge says
Iraq arrests suspected militants in Mosul
Iraq arrests suspected militants in Mosul

A child was killed and four others were injured in a bomb blast in eastern Mosul
Jewish group rallies for closing mosque in Israel
Jewish group rallies for closing mosque in Israel

Israeli police have refused to allow the protest
Turkish Cyprus blasts Greek side's soccer-blocking move
Turkish Cyprus blasts Greek side's soccer-blocking move

Lefkosa blasts 'disrespectful' move from Greek side to block Turkish Cypriot football team taking part in a cup in London
FBI specialists raid Trump legal advisor's office
FBI specialists raid Trump legal advisor's office

Trump lashes out at the raid, calling it a 'disgraceful situation' and 'attack on our country'  

News

Nepal probes deadly air crash after runway confusion
Nepal probes deadly air crash after runway confusion

Remains of Pakistan crash to be identified by DNA
Remains of Pakistan crash to be identified by DNA

Prosecutor: Germanwings co-pilot crashed jet deliberately
Prosecutor Germanwings co-pilot crashed jet deliberately

Military aircraft crashes in Turkey
Military aircraft crashes in Turkey

Eight found guilty in Turkey's 2007 plane crash case
Eight found guilty in Turkey's 2007 plane crash case

China jails captain for deadly plane crash
China jails captain for deadly plane crash

Turkish FM condoles with Algeria over aircraft crash
Turkish FM condoles with Algeria over aircraft crash

4 portfolios trade hands in Algeria cabinet reshuffle
4 portfolios trade hands in Algeria cabinet reshuffle

Turkey, Algeria sign several agreements
Turkey Algeria sign several agreements

Algerian resistance icon dies at 93
Algerian resistance icon dies at 93

Turkish-Algerian partnership launches textile facility
Turkish-Algerian partnership launches textile facility

Algeria issues first statement in Amazigh language
Algeria issues first statement in Amazigh language






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 