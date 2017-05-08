Egypt’s Sisi holds talks with Greek Cypriot FM

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi held talks in Cairo on Wednesday with the foreign minister of the Greek Cypriot administration, Nikos Christodoulides.

The talks tackled bilateral relations, regional developments and means of fighting terrorism, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

Al-Sisi praised cooperation between Egypt, the Greek Cypriot administration and Greece, particularly in the field of energy, according to the statement.

Christodoulides, for his part, hailed his country’s cooperation with Egypt in recent years.

Since late 2014, the leaders of Egypt, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration held several summit talks aimed at boosting their cooperation in the fields of energy, gas exploration, counter-terrorism and border demarcation.