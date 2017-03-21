Turkish FM condoles with Algeria over aircraft crash

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish foreign minister on Wednesday offered condolences to Algeria after an Algerian military aircraft crashed near the capital Algiers, killing 257 people.

“I was deeply saddened by the loss of such a large number of people after the crash of a military transport plane in Algeria,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a tweet.

“I wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and offer my condolences to the friendly and brotherly Algerian people and state, whose sorrow we deeply share.”

A total of 247 passengers and 10 crew members were killed in the crash. Most of the victims were military personnel and some of their family members, according to Algeria’s Defense Ministry.

It remains unclear whether there were any survivors in the crash.

The Defense Ministry said Algerian Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah had ordered an investigation into the crash.

According to local media, the Iliouchine-type plane was transporting military equipment in addition to the troops.