Syria cannot be resolved militarily says Turkish Deputy PM

Speaking to reporters in capital Ankara, Bozdag said: “Turkey from the very beginning said conflicts in the region [Syria] must be stopped and problems here could not be resolved through military means.
“We also said a political solution is quite important.”
His remarks came after American President Donald Trump warned Russia Wednesday to brace for American engagement in Syria.
"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'" Trump tweeted Wednesday.
On Monday, the American president vowed to take action within two days following a suspected chemical attack in Syria's Douma, saying the public would "probably" be made aware of any retaliation "after the fact."
About the anti-terror operations of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, Bozdag said: “It is not only limited to Gabon and Kosovo. It is a fight that is continuing everywhere, wherever terror exists.”
Last month, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in cooperation with Kosovar intelligence arrested six men, who were said to be in charge of helping FETO members get out of Turkey to destinations in Europe and the U.S.
On Tuesday, Turkish intelligence officers also brought three senior FETO members to Turkey following an anti-terror operation against the group in Gabon, a Central African country.
On March 28, National Security Council defined the terror organizations FETO, YPG/PYD/PKK and Daesh as "project terror groups" that target Turkey's national security.
FETO orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, in Turkey, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
