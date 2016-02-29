Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
03:04, 12 April 2018 Thursday
Europe
17:23, 11 April 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Ukraine rejects Russian gas transit offer
Ukraine rejects Russian gas transit offer

Gazprom on Tuesday had said it could continue pumping reduced volumes of gas to western and central Europe through an existing Ukrainian trunk pipeline.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Ukraine on Wednesday rejected a natural gas transit proposal by Russian energy giant Gazprom as an unacceptable and unprofitable proposition for Kiev. 

The suggestion came after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said a deal for the Nord Stream 2 project Gazprom has been pushing was impossible "without clarity about the Ukrainian transit role."

Nord Stream 2 is a proposed expansion of an existing link that connects Russia directly to Germany via the Baltic Sea. 

Ukraine has bitterly opposed the project because it fears it will undermine its traditional role as the main transit country for Russian gas exports to Europe.

Gazprom chief Alexei Miller said his company had never raised the prospect of stopping all Ukrainian transit and it could maintain volumes of 10 to 15 billion cubic metres per year.

But Ukrainian Energy Minister Igor Nasalyk said those amounts were too small to make Russian gas transit economically viable.

"Our country will not accept such volumes. For Ukraine, this is unprofitable," Nasalyk was quoted as saying by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Nasalyk said Ukraine would have to invest its own resources to keep Russian gas pumping at the levels offered by Gazprom.

He added that Russia needed to pump at least 40 billion cubic metres per year to make it "economically profitable" for Kiev.

The volumes mentioned by Gazprom are a fraction of those Russia hopes to supply to Germany and other parts of Europe by routes bypassing Ukraine once its existing transit contract with Kiev expires in 2019.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has urged Germany to abandon plans to build Nord Stream 2, saying it would amount to an "economic and energy blockade" of his crisis-torn country.

In 2017, 93.5 billion cubic metres of Russian gas transited Ukraine to the rest of Europe -- about half of EU nations' total purchases from Gazprom.

The United States has cautioned Germany against signing up Nord Stream 2, arguing that it would only increase Europe's energy dependence on Russia.

More than a third of the gas consumed in the European Union is supplied by Gazprom.



Related russia Ukraine
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

Three soldiers wounded in PKK terrorist attack in Kani Rash region, Turkish General Staff says  
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria

A photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometers (30 miles) south of Algiers, from where it had taken off.
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul

Yasser Mortaja was shot in abdomen by Israeli troops while covering anti-occupation protests in Gaza on Friday
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles

‘Get ready Russia because they will be coming’, American president says
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake," says CEO
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack

US is convinced and aware of latest use of chemical weapons on Syrians, says State Department spokesperson
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response

Vice President Mike Pence to attend Summit of the Americas in President Donald Trump's stead
Security Council 'paralyzed' after Syria gas attack
Security Council 'paralyzed' after Syria gas attack

UN rights chief slams council members for their 'empty words' on deadly chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta, Syria
Trump to decide on Syria within 2 days
Trump to decide on Syria within 2 days

'This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen,' American president says
Kirkuk Arabs demand reconstruction of damaged homes
Kirkuk Arabs demand reconstruction of damaged homes

From 2014 to 2017, Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province was held by Peshmerga forces loyal to Kurdish Regional Government
Jailed Palestinian subject to verbal harassment
Jailed Palestinian subject to verbal harassment

16-year-old Ahed al-Tamimi verbally harassed while in Israeli police custody, video shows
Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7
Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7

The adjournment came after both prosecution and defense submitted extensive submissions to the court, Judge says
Iraq arrests suspected militants in Mosul
Iraq arrests suspected militants in Mosul

A child was killed and four others were injured in a bomb blast in eastern Mosul
Jewish group rallies for closing mosque in Israel
Jewish group rallies for closing mosque in Israel

Israeli police have refused to allow the protest
Turkish Cyprus blasts Greek side's soccer-blocking move
Turkish Cyprus blasts Greek side's soccer-blocking move

Lefkosa blasts 'disrespectful' move from Greek side to block Turkish Cypriot football team taking part in a cup in London
FBI specialists raid Trump legal advisor's office
FBI specialists raid Trump legal advisor's office

Trump lashes out at the raid, calling it a 'disgraceful situation' and 'attack on our country'  

News

Turkey tells US, Russia to stop 'fighting like bullies'
Turkey tells US Russia to stop 'fighting like bullies'

Assad Forces Empty Airports and Military Bases
Assad Forces Empty Airports and Military Bases

Moscow warns of high risk of Russia-US clash in Syria
Moscow warns of high risk of Russia-US clash in Syria

Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles

Russia nixes US-draft Security Council Syria resolution
Russia nixes US-draft Security Council Syria resolution

Turkish, Russian presidents discuss Syria over phone
Turkish Russian presidents discuss Syria over phone

Turkish, Ukrainian aviation authorities ink deal
Turkish Ukrainian aviation authorities ink deal

Easter cease-fire in eastern Ukraine set for March 30
Easter cease-fire in eastern Ukraine set for March 30

Ukraine thanks Turkish aid agency
Ukraine thanks Turkish aid agency

Ukraine to expel 13 Russian diplomats over spy case
Ukraine to expel 13 Russian diplomats over spy case

Ukraine urges sanctions against German ex-leader Schroeder
Ukraine urges sanctions against German ex-leader Schroeder

Poroshenko seeks 'compromise' on anti-corruption court
Poroshenko seeks 'compromise' on anti-corruption court






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 