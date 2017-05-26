Worldbulletin News

Over 45 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 45 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the start of civil war in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 45 undocumented migrants were held in Turkey’s northwestern Canakkale and southern Hatay provinces, security sources said on Wednesday. 

Several Syrian, South African, Togolese and Angolan nationals were trying to cross into Greece’s island of Lesbos, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Separately, in the southern Hatay province, Turkish security forces held 18 people who were attempting to enter Turkey illegally from Syria. 

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

 


