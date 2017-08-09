Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Turkish soldier was martyred on Wednesday in an attack by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the military said.

The General Staff said in a statement that three other soldiers were wounded in the mortar attack by PKK in Kani Rash region.

After the attack, the Turkish military conducted airstrikes which destroyed weapon pits of the terrorists, the statement added.

The military offered condolence to the family of the martyred soldier and wished the injured soldiers a speedy recovery.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the terror group has its main base in the Mt. Qandil region, near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its armed terror campaign against Turkey.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.