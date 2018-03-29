Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
03:04, 12 April 2018 Thursday
Turkey
18:29, 11 April 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey tells US, Russia to stop 'fighting like bullies'
Turkey tells US, Russia to stop 'fighting like bullies'

This is a time to unite, not to become rivals, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has urged the U.S. and Russia to stop “fighting like street bullies”.

Speaking at the Gebze Technical University in northwestern Kocaeli province Wednesday, Yildirim said: “‘I have better missiles’ one says. The other says ‘my missiles are better’. They are fighting like street bullies.”

The Turkish premier’s remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Russia to brace for American military engagement in Syria after a suspected chemical attack killed dozens of people.

He also blamed Russia for being partners with “a Gas Killing Animal”, referring to Syria’s Bashar al-Assad.

Trump’s tweets followed a warning from Moscow that a risk of a direct Russia-U.S. military clash in Syria “is higher than before”, with a Russian envoy saying that U.S. missiles flying over the war-ravaged country would be shot down.

Yildirim said this is a time to unite, not to become rivals.

"The ‘who is stronger’ fight should be left aside,” he said, adding that countries should join hands to ensure the territorial integrity of Syria and Iraq by eliminating terror groups on these lands.

He also urged the permanent representatives of the UN Security Council to act more responsible.

"The powerful countries, especially permanent representatives of the UN have more responsibilities than usual."

He said the world and the region could not just sit back and watch millions of people die.

Yildirim went on to say that Turkey, which has seen economic growth for the last 16 years, would continue to grow in the coming years.



Related Turkey russia US
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey tells US Russia to stop 'fighting like bullies'
Turkey tells US, Russia to stop 'fighting like bullies'

This is a time to unite, not to become rivals, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says  
Turkish stocks go down at close
Turkish stocks go down at close

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index falls 1.32 percent or 1,459.50 points at Wednesday's close
Over 45 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 45 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the start of civil war in Syria
Syria cannot be resolved militarily says Turkish Deputy PM
Syria cannot be resolved militarily says Turkish Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Bozdag underlines the importance of political solution in Syria
Turkish FM condoles with Algeria over aircraft crash
Turkish FM condoles with Algeria over aircraft crash

Mevlut Cavusoglu extends condolences after plane transporting dozens of troops crashed, killing over 250
NATO to pay official visit to Turkey on April 16
NATO to pay official visit to Turkey on April 16

Jens Stoltenberg to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, military chief, the foreign minister, and defense minister
Turkey will continue backing Turkish Cypriots
Turkey will continue backing Turkish Cypriots

Deputy PM Recep Akdag says every new government in Turkish Cyprus brings new hope and energy
15 ISIL-linked terror suspects arrested in Istanbul
15 ISIL-linked terror suspects arrested in Istanbul

Anti-terror police carry out simultaneous operations in 8 different districts of Istanbul
Turkey to open new Afrin border crossing in May
Turkey to open new Afrin border crossing in May

Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci says border crossing will play important role in improving trade
Turkey France aim for 20B trade volume by 2019 end
Turkey, France aim for €20B trade volume by 2019 end

Turkish economy minister says France agrees with Turkey over Customs Union
Turkish premier meets Kyrgyz president in Ankara
Turkish premier meets Kyrgyz president in Ankara

Turkey expects more concrete steps from Kyrgyzstan in fight against FETO, Turkish premier says
Three FETO members brought to Turkey from Africa
Three FETO members brought to Turkey from Africa

- Group arrived in Turkey from Gabon on private plane, say sources
Erdogan says Afrin will be handed over to residents
Erdogan says Afrin will be handed over to residents

Turkish president criticizes recent statement by Russian FM asking Ankara to return Afrin to Assad regime
38 get life terms in Ankara over 2016 defeated coup
38 get life terms in Ankara over 2016 defeated coup

Convicts face jail sentences for their involvement in July 2016 defeated coup  
Maritime company expresses regret for Bosphorus crash
Maritime company expresses regret for Bosphorus crash

'We are determined to investigate all aspects of the cause of the incident' says Vita Management S.A.
Turkey holds auctions for 2 sugar factories
Turkey holds auctions for 2 sugar factories

Privatization authority set to auction 14 sugar factories

News

Ukraine rejects Russian gas transit offer
Ukraine rejects Russian gas transit offer

Assad Forces Empty Airports and Military Bases
Assad Forces Empty Airports and Military Bases

Moscow warns of high risk of Russia-US clash in Syria
Moscow warns of high risk of Russia-US clash in Syria

Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles

Russia nixes US-draft Security Council Syria resolution
Russia nixes US-draft Security Council Syria resolution

Turkish, Russian presidents discuss Syria over phone
Turkish Russian presidents discuss Syria over phone

Chad welcomes removal from US travel ban list
Chad welcomes removal from US travel ban list

US stocks fall as Trump hints at Syria strike
US stocks fall as Trump hints at Syria strike

US Navy to deploy carrier strike group to Middle East
US Navy to deploy carrier strike group to Middle East

Over 45 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 45 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Syria cannot be resolved militarily says Turkish Deputy PM
Syria cannot be resolved militarily says Turkish Deputy PM

Turkish FM condoles with Algeria over aircraft crash
Turkish FM condoles with Algeria over aircraft crash

Turkey's geothermal target for 2030 quadruples
Turkey's geothermal target for 2030 quadruples

NATO to pay official visit to Turkey on April 16
NATO to pay official visit to Turkey on April 16

Turkey will continue backing Turkish Cypriots
Turkey will continue backing Turkish Cypriots






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 