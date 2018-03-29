Turkey tells US, Russia to stop 'fighting like bullies'

World Bulletin / News Desk

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has urged the U.S. and Russia to stop “fighting like street bullies”.

Speaking at the Gebze Technical University in northwestern Kocaeli province Wednesday, Yildirim said: “‘I have better missiles’ one says. The other says ‘my missiles are better’. They are fighting like street bullies.”

The Turkish premier’s remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Russia to brace for American military engagement in Syria after a suspected chemical attack killed dozens of people.

He also blamed Russia for being partners with “a Gas Killing Animal”, referring to Syria’s Bashar al-Assad.

Trump’s tweets followed a warning from Moscow that a risk of a direct Russia-U.S. military clash in Syria “is higher than before”, with a Russian envoy saying that U.S. missiles flying over the war-ravaged country would be shot down.

Yildirim said this is a time to unite, not to become rivals.

"The ‘who is stronger’ fight should be left aside,” he said, adding that countries should join hands to ensure the territorial integrity of Syria and Iraq by eliminating terror groups on these lands.

He also urged the permanent representatives of the UN Security Council to act more responsible.

"The powerful countries, especially permanent representatives of the UN have more responsibilities than usual."

He said the world and the region could not just sit back and watch millions of people die.

Yildirim went on to say that Turkey, which has seen economic growth for the last 16 years, would continue to grow in the coming years.