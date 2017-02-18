09:07, 12 April 2018 Thursday

Press agenda on April 12

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend the opening ceremony of 39-kilometer (24 miles) long Baskentray rail.

DENMARK

COPENHAGEN - Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul to attend "High-Level Conference on Human Rights Convention System".

SYRIA

IDLIB / AZAZ / AFRIN - Monitoring Turkish-led Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups in Afrin, Syria.

GHOUTA - Monitoring developments following Saturday's deadly chemical attack on civilians in Eastern Ghouta.

FRANCE

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron to give an hour-long live interview to French broadcaster in which he will be addressing national issues -- including strikes, social reforms -- and international issues such as the situation in Syria.

SAUDI ARABIA

RIYADH - Arab foreign ministers to meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss Israeli escalations and upcoming Arab League summit.

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Egypt to open Rafah crossing for 3 days for medical patients and students across the border.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, his German counterpart Heiko Maas to attend a conference on the post-Brexit partnership between their countries in Oxford, England.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Merkel meets Denmark’s Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen for talks on bilateral ties, EU, and international issues.

ETHIOPIA

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia’s new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to meet opposition party leaders to discuss prevailing political situation in the country.

NIGERIA

LAGOS - Nigeria's parliament to resume a probe into alleged multimillion dollars corruption in operation of country's relief agency.