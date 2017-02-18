Press agenda on April 12

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend the opening ceremony of 39-kilometer (24 miles) long Baskentray rail.
DENMARK
COPENHAGEN - Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul to attend "High-Level Conference on Human Rights Convention System".
SYRIA
IDLIB / AZAZ / AFRIN - Monitoring Turkish-led Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups in Afrin, Syria.
GHOUTA - Monitoring developments following Saturday's deadly chemical attack on civilians in Eastern Ghouta.
FRANCE
PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron to give an hour-long live interview to French broadcaster in which he will be addressing national issues -- including strikes, social reforms -- and international issues such as the situation in Syria.
SAUDI ARABIA
RIYADH - Arab foreign ministers to meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss Israeli escalations and upcoming Arab League summit.
PALESTINE
GAZA CITY - Egypt to open Rafah crossing for 3 days for medical patients and students across the border.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, his German counterpart Heiko Maas to attend a conference on the post-Brexit partnership between their countries in Oxford, England.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Merkel meets Denmark’s Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen for talks on bilateral ties, EU, and international issues.
ETHIOPIA
ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia’s new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to meet opposition party leaders to discuss prevailing political situation in the country.
NIGERIA
LAGOS - Nigeria's parliament to resume a probe into alleged multimillion dollars corruption in operation of country's relief agency.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Thursday, April 12, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Monday, April 9, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Sunday, April 8, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Saturday, April 7, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Friday, April 6, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Thursday, April 5, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulleitn’s English Desk plans to cover Wednesday, April 4, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Tuesday, April 3, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Monday, April 2, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Sunday, April 1, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Saturday, March 31, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Friday, March 30, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Thursday, March 29, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Wednesday, March 28, 2018