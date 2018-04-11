No reaction from Latin America over war in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Seven years after the start of Syria’s devastating civil war, there seems to be no end in sight.

One of the longest conflicts of our times took a turn for the worse after the Syrian regime attacked the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta with chemical weapons on April 8, killing at least 78 civilians. Around 500 others are showing symptoms of exposure to toxic chemicals.

The attack was slammed by the governments of Turkey, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, among others.

The situation had reached a point where during March of this year alone, 783 people died, including 198 children and 138 women, during 54 massacres committed by the Bashar al-Assad regime.

In Latin America, however, reactions to such occurrences are rare. Only Mexico, Colombia and Panama have spoken about the situation in Syria.

“Absolute condemnation of what happened in Syria. Any attack with chemical weapons must be condemned by the whole world. Barbarous acts are unjustifiable,” Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos wrote on his Twitter account.

Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release expressed its “utmost concern” over the aggression and reaffirmed its “strong condemnation of the use of chemical weapons by any actor under any circumstances”.

The Panamanian government said “the use of chemical weapons, regardless of who uses them, is a clear violation of UN resolutions”.

One year ago, in April 2017, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay released a joint statement in which they voiced their concern over a chemical weapons attack in the Syrian city of Idlib.

“We call on all parties involved, including the actors with influence in the region, to exercise restraint in order to avoid an escalation of tensions and to find a political solution,” it said.

Ecuador also took a stand on the issue and rejected a U.S. offensive against an air base in Shayrat at the time.

In January of the same year, Venezuela reaffirmed its support for the Assad regime and congratulated him on the triumph of Syrian forces over Daesh. Venezuela’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying the struggle of both countries is for “sovereignty, independence and respect for the principle of non-interference” in internal affairs.

Besides these cases, no other major declarations have been made.

Latin American countries have no impact on the region