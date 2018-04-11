Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:24, 12 April 2018 Thursday
Latin America
09:12, 12 April 2018 Thursday

  • Share
No reaction from Latin America over war in Syria
No reaction from Latin America over war in Syria

Countries aren’t taking a stand on Syrian conflict because Latin America is ‘worn out’ from Venezuelan crisis, say experts

World Bulletin / News Desk

Seven years after the start of Syria’s devastating civil war, there seems to be no end in sight.

One of the longest conflicts of our times took a turn for the worse after the Syrian regime attacked the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta with chemical weapons on April 8, killing at least 78 civilians. Around 500 others are showing symptoms of exposure to toxic chemicals.

The attack was slammed by the governments of Turkey, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, among others.

The situation had reached a point where during March of this year alone, 783 people died, including 198 children and 138 women, during 54 massacres committed by the Bashar al-Assad regime.

In Latin America, however, reactions to such occurrences are rare. Only Mexico, Colombia and Panama have spoken about the situation in Syria.

 “Absolute condemnation of what happened in Syria. Any attack with chemical weapons must be condemned by the whole world. Barbarous acts are unjustifiable,” Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos wrote on his Twitter account.

Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release expressed its “utmost concern” over the aggression and reaffirmed its “strong condemnation of the use of chemical weapons by any actor under any circumstances”.

The Panamanian government said “the use of chemical weapons, regardless of who uses them, is a clear violation of UN resolutions”.

One year ago, in April 2017, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay released a joint statement in which they voiced their concern over a chemical weapons attack in the Syrian city of Idlib.

“We call on all parties involved, including the actors with influence in the region, to exercise restraint in order to avoid an escalation of tensions and to find a political solution,” it said.

Ecuador also took a stand on the issue and rejected a U.S. offensive against an air base in Shayrat at the time.

In January of the same year, Venezuela reaffirmed its support for the Assad regime and congratulated him on the triumph of Syrian forces over Daesh. Venezuela’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying the struggle of both countries is for “sovereignty, independence and respect for the principle of non-interference” in internal affairs.

Besides these cases, no other major declarations have been made.

Latin American countries have no impact on the region

 



Related latin america syria
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Latin America News
Trump on Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon
Trump on Syria attack: 'very soon or not so soon at all!'

A day after warning starkly that "missiles will be coming," Trump in another early morning tweet storm wrote: "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"
Castro will still hold key guiding role after handover
Castro will still hold key guiding role after handover

But analysts say his replacement, expected to be 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel won't quite be alone at the helm of the communist island.
No reaction from Latin America over war in Syria
No reaction from Latin America over war in Syria

Countries aren’t taking a stand on Syrian conflict because Latin America is ‘worn out’ from Venezuelan crisis, say experts
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

Three soldiers wounded in PKK terrorist attack in Kani Rash region, Turkish General Staff says  
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria

A photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometers (30 miles) south of Algiers, from where it had taken off.
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul

Yasser Mortaja was shot in abdomen by Israeli troops while covering anti-occupation protests in Gaza on Friday
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles

‘Get ready Russia because they will be coming’, American president says
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake," says CEO
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack

US is convinced and aware of latest use of chemical weapons on Syrians, says State Department spokesperson
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response

Vice President Mike Pence to attend Summit of the Americas in President Donald Trump's stead
Security Council 'paralyzed' after Syria gas attack
Security Council 'paralyzed' after Syria gas attack

UN rights chief slams council members for their 'empty words' on deadly chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta, Syria
Trump to decide on Syria within 2 days
Trump to decide on Syria within 2 days

'This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen,' American president says
Kirkuk Arabs demand reconstruction of damaged homes
Kirkuk Arabs demand reconstruction of damaged homes

From 2014 to 2017, Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province was held by Peshmerga forces loyal to Kurdish Regional Government
Jailed Palestinian subject to verbal harassment
Jailed Palestinian subject to verbal harassment

16-year-old Ahed al-Tamimi verbally harassed while in Israeli police custody, video shows
Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7
Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7

The adjournment came after both prosecution and defense submitted extensive submissions to the court, Judge says
Iraq arrests suspected militants in Mosul
Iraq arrests suspected militants in Mosul

A child was killed and four others were injured in a bomb blast in eastern Mosul

News

Germany won’t play active role in Syria airstrike
Germany won t play active role in Syria airstrike

Trump on Syria attack: 'very soon or not so soon at all!'
Trump on Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon

Kuwait Airways ends Beirut flights amid Syria war fears
Kuwait Airways ends Beirut flights amid Syria war fears

Turkey ‘uncomfortable’ with US-Russia tensions in Syria
Turkey uncomfortable with US-Russia tensions in Syria

Dutch FM suspects chemical attack in Syria's Douma
Dutch FM suspects chemical attack in Syria's Douma

Syrian regime regains control of Eastern Ghouta
Syrian regime regains control of Eastern Ghouta

Latin American nations reject US decision on Jerusalem
Latin American nations reject US decision on Jerusalem

Pope Francis: 5 key causes in Latin America
Pope Francis 5 key causes in Latin America

US urges Latin America to cut ties with North Korea
US urges Latin America to cut ties with North Korea

FETO has chosen Latin America as its new ‘base'
FETO has chosen Latin America as its new base'

Turkey, Dominican Republic sign tourism deal
Turkey Dominican Republic sign tourism deal

EU visas no longer good for entry to Panama
EU visas no longer good for entry to Panama






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 