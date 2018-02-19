Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria in phone call

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump talked about the latest developments in Syria in a phone call Wednesday, according to the Turkish presidency.

The phone call came after Trump warned Russia on Twitter to brace for U.S. military engagement in Syria following a suspected chemical attack in the city of Douma in Eastern Ghouta on April 8 that killed dozens of people.

Trump also blamed Russia for being partners with “a gas killing animal”, referring to Syria’s Bashar al-Assad.

Trump’s posts on Twitter followed a warning from Moscow that the risk of a direct military clash between Russia and the U.S. in Syria “is higher than before”, with a Russian envoy saying that U.S. missiles flying over the war-ravaged country would be shot down.