Borsa Istanbul flat at open

Turkey's stock exchange went slightly down 0.04 percent, or 41.73 points, to open at 109,211.46 points on Thursday.
The banking sector indices gained 0.09 percent and the holding sector indices declined 0.30 percent.
The leasing factoring sector index posted the best performance, up 1.60 percent, while the real estate investment trusts sector index saw the largest fall, losing 0.44 percent.
On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 109,253.20, down 1.32 percent, or 1,459.50 points, with a 8.9 billion Turkish lira ($2.1 billion) trade volume.
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange slightly rose to 4.1580 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Thursday. It was 4.1480 at Wednesday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate went up to 5.1470 on Thursday, versus to 5.1370 at the previous close.
The price of Brent oil climbed to $72.28 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Thursday, compared to $72.06 per barrel as of 07.30 p.m. local time (0430GMT) on Wednesday.
Prospects of military action in Syria lifted oil prices but weighed on stocks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.7 percent at 24,243.41 about 10 minutes into the session.
Target for 2023 of 1,000 megawatts exceeds expectations while 2030 target revises up to about 4,000 megawatts
Further strikes are planned on April 17, 18, 23 and 24
BIST 100 decreases 0.38 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.1380
Tensions in Middle East push the benchmark to a daily gain of 3.5 pct
Growing oil and gas tanker traffic and outdated Montreux Convention risk Turkish Straits, Bosphorus Energy Club head says
The new single-aisle plane is the latest incarnation of Boeing's 737 MAX series, which can accommodate between 130 and 230 passengers and fly up to 3,850 nautical miles (7,130 kilometres), the companies said in a statement.
Further strikes are planned on April 17, 18, 23 and 24
Train drivers and other staff at the state-owned SNCF have vowed to continue walking off the job two days out of every five until at least June 28 unless the government backs down on its reforms.
Shares in Deutsche Bank added 3.0 percent to trade at 11.70 euros ($14.36) by 0945 local time (0745 GMT), making the bank the strongest performer in the DAX index of leading German shares.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index goes up 0.60 percent or 688.02 points in opening session
Drinks containing five grams of sugar per 100 ml will face a lower rate of 18 pence ($0.25, 0.21 euros) per liter, whereas those with more than eight grams per 100 ml will face a rate of 24 pence per liter.
BIST 100 decreases 0.26 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rises to 4.0560
FAO food price index increases 1.1 percent month-on-month in March