Israel warns Iran not to test its determination

World Bulletin / News Desk
A number of Iranian military personnel were reportedly killed Sunday in an airstrike on Tiyas airbase in western Homs province.
While Russia, Iran and Syria have accused Israel of carrying out the pre-dawn attack, Tel Aviv has refused to comment.
On Tuesday, an Iranian official said the airstrike would “not remain without a response”, according to Lebanese news channel Al Mayadeen.
"I have a message to Iran's rulers: Do not test Israel's determination," Netanyahu wrote on his Twitter account.
Israeli army officials said Israel would overthrow the Assad regime if Iran attacked Israel through Syria.
"If Iran attacks Syria using Syrian territory, it will pay for it," The Jerusalem Post newspaper quoted Israeli military officials as saying.
"If the Iranians act against Israel from Syrian territory, Syrian President Bashar Assad and his regime will be those that pay the price," the officials said.
"Assad's regime will disappear from the map and the world if the Iranians attack Israel from Syrian territory," they added.
Israel’s Haaretz daily said Wednesday the Israeli army has placed its forces along its northern border on high alert in the wake of the Iranian threat.
The Israeli security cabinet is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss the situation near Israel’s northern border.
For decades, relations between Israel and Iran have been characterized by deep animosity.
While Tehran sees Israel as its biggest enemy, the Jewish state insists that Iran must be prevented from achieving a nuclear deterrent.
A day after warning starkly that "missiles will be coming," Trump in another early morning tweet storm wrote: "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"
But analysts say his replacement, expected to be 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel won't quite be alone at the helm of the communist island.
Countries aren’t taking a stand on Syrian conflict because Latin America is ‘worn out’ from Venezuelan crisis, say experts
Three soldiers wounded in PKK terrorist attack in Kani Rash region, Turkish General Staff says
A photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometers (30 miles) south of Algiers, from where it had taken off.
Yasser Mortaja was shot in abdomen by Israeli troops while covering anti-occupation protests in Gaza on Friday
‘Get ready Russia because they will be coming’, American president says
"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake," says CEO
US is convinced and aware of latest use of chemical weapons on Syrians, says State Department spokesperson
Vice President Mike Pence to attend Summit of the Americas in President Donald Trump's stead
UN rights chief slams council members for their 'empty words' on deadly chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta, Syria
'This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen,' American president says
From 2014 to 2017, Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province was held by Peshmerga forces loyal to Kurdish Regional Government
16-year-old Ahed al-Tamimi verbally harassed while in Israeli police custody, video shows
The adjournment came after both prosecution and defense submitted extensive submissions to the court, Judge says
A child was killed and four others were injured in a bomb blast in eastern Mosul