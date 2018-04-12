Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:23, 12 April 2018 Thursday
Europe
11:39, 12 April 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Paris to sue Airbnb over undeclared listings
Paris to sue Airbnb over undeclared listings

The French capital is also suing the smaller German website Wimdu for the same reason, with the court hearing in Paris set for June 12, Ian Brossat, deputy mayor for housing, told AFP.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Paris is taking home-sharing giant Airbnb to court for failing to remove ads from people who have not properly declared their properties, city authorities said Thursday.

"The noose is tightening," he said.

Airbnb said the decision was "disappointing".

"The regulation of furnished tourist rentals in Paris is complex, confusing and more suited to professionals than individuals," it shot back in a statement.

It said it was willing to work with city authorities on developing "simple, clear rules appropriate for everyone".

Paris authorities, like other cities around the world, have been toughening restrictions on Airbnb, faced with complaints from hoteliers as well as residents who believe holiday rentals are fuelling property speculation.

In November 2017, Paris capped the number of days an individual can rent out their home as a short-term let at 120 per year.

Since December, home-owners have been required to display a registration number on their ads listings that authorities can check they are sticking to that 120-day limit.

The French government announced last month that it is drafting a bill to fine Airbnb for carrying numberless ads -- 1,000 euros a day, plus 5,000 euros ($6,200) a day for any such new listings appearing on the site.

Yet Airbnb and Wimdu "have not removed the listings", Brossat said, adding that "an overwhelming majority of 85 percent of ads" were flouting the rules in this way.

"In reality, Airbnb is disrespecting the law," Brossat said, adding that the website had been sent repeated warnings.

"It's incredible that this company is able to break all the rules."

Airbnb called on Paris to follow the lead of other European cities in deciding how to regulate its rentals.

Berlin has previously had one of the strictest regimes for regulating the site in Europe, but announced last month that they would allow residents to rent out their main home without time limitations.

"We encourage Paris to follow the path of other cities such as London, Berlin and Barcelona, with whom we have worked efficiently on common-sense measures to promote responsible furnished tourist rentals," Airbnb said. 

Paris is the world's third-most visited city, according to a Mastercard ranking, and one of Airbnb's top markets with some 65,000 homes listed -- not much lower than the capital's 80,000 hotel rooms.

Another 35,000 are available on rival platforms.



Related paris airbnb
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Trump on Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon
Trump on Syria attack: 'very soon or not so soon at all!'

A day after warning starkly that "missiles will be coming," Trump in another early morning tweet storm wrote: "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"
Castro will still hold key guiding role after handover
Castro will still hold key guiding role after handover

But analysts say his replacement, expected to be 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel won't quite be alone at the helm of the communist island.
No reaction from Latin America over war in Syria
No reaction from Latin America over war in Syria

Countries aren’t taking a stand on Syrian conflict because Latin America is ‘worn out’ from Venezuelan crisis, say experts
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

Three soldiers wounded in PKK terrorist attack in Kani Rash region, Turkish General Staff says  
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria

A photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometers (30 miles) south of Algiers, from where it had taken off.
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul

Yasser Mortaja was shot in abdomen by Israeli troops while covering anti-occupation protests in Gaza on Friday
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles

‘Get ready Russia because they will be coming’, American president says
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake," says CEO
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack

US is convinced and aware of latest use of chemical weapons on Syrians, says State Department spokesperson
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response

Vice President Mike Pence to attend Summit of the Americas in President Donald Trump's stead
Security Council 'paralyzed' after Syria gas attack
Security Council 'paralyzed' after Syria gas attack

UN rights chief slams council members for their 'empty words' on deadly chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta, Syria
Trump to decide on Syria within 2 days
Trump to decide on Syria within 2 days

'This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen,' American president says
Kirkuk Arabs demand reconstruction of damaged homes
Kirkuk Arabs demand reconstruction of damaged homes

From 2014 to 2017, Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province was held by Peshmerga forces loyal to Kurdish Regional Government
Jailed Palestinian subject to verbal harassment
Jailed Palestinian subject to verbal harassment

16-year-old Ahed al-Tamimi verbally harassed while in Israeli police custody, video shows
Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7
Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7

The adjournment came after both prosecution and defense submitted extensive submissions to the court, Judge says
Iraq arrests suspected militants in Mosul
Iraq arrests suspected militants in Mosul

A child was killed and four others were injured in a bomb blast in eastern Mosul

News

Two charged in Singapore over Airbnb rentals
Two charged in Singapore over Airbnb rentals

Ads bring political message to Super Bowl
Ads bring political message to Super Bowl

Saudi crown prince kicks off official visit to Paris
Saudi crown prince kicks off official visit to Paris

Paris counts nearly 3,000 homeless
Paris counts nearly 3 000 homeless

Paris braces for floods as swollen Seine inches higher
Paris braces for floods as swollen Seine inches higher

Trump says US could stay in Paris climate accord
Trump says US could stay in Paris climate accord

Harsh winter adds to woes of migrants in limbo in Paris
Harsh winter adds to woes of migrants in limbo in

Turkish president arrives in Paris for one-day visit
Turkish president arrives in Paris for one-day visit






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 