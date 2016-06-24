Worldbulletin News

EU extends Turkey-Greek islands short-term visa program
EU extends Turkey-Greek islands short-term visa program

EU has accepted to continue visa program in 2018 allowing tourists in Turkey to travel to Greek islands in Aegean Sea

World Bulletin / News Desk

A visa program allowing tourists in Turkey to travel to Greek islands in the Aegean Sea for short visits has been extended for 2018, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Wednesday.

Under the program -- applied since 2012 -- tourists making short visits to certain Aegean Greek islands can be issued a visa at the port, without having to apply at an embassy or a consulate.

The statement said the European Commission had accepted to continue the program in 2018, which allows Turkish citizens and those legally in Turkey to travel to the Greek islands for a week.

The program is critical for the economy of the islands, the statement added.



Europe News
Trump on Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon
Trump on Syria attack: 'very soon or not so soon at all!'

A day after warning starkly that "missiles will be coming," Trump in another early morning tweet storm wrote: "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"
Castro will still hold key guiding role after handover
Castro will still hold key guiding role after handover

But analysts say his replacement, expected to be 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel won't quite be alone at the helm of the communist island.
No reaction from Latin America over war in Syria
No reaction from Latin America over war in Syria

Countries aren’t taking a stand on Syrian conflict because Latin America is ‘worn out’ from Venezuelan crisis, say experts
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

Three soldiers wounded in PKK terrorist attack in Kani Rash region, Turkish General Staff says  
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria

A photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometers (30 miles) south of Algiers, from where it had taken off.
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul

Yasser Mortaja was shot in abdomen by Israeli troops while covering anti-occupation protests in Gaza on Friday
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles

‘Get ready Russia because they will be coming’, American president says
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake," says CEO
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack

US is convinced and aware of latest use of chemical weapons on Syrians, says State Department spokesperson
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response

Vice President Mike Pence to attend Summit of the Americas in President Donald Trump's stead
Security Council 'paralyzed' after Syria gas attack
Security Council 'paralyzed' after Syria gas attack

UN rights chief slams council members for their 'empty words' on deadly chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta, Syria
Trump to decide on Syria within 2 days
Trump to decide on Syria within 2 days

'This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen,' American president says
Kirkuk Arabs demand reconstruction of damaged homes
Kirkuk Arabs demand reconstruction of damaged homes

From 2014 to 2017, Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province was held by Peshmerga forces loyal to Kurdish Regional Government
Jailed Palestinian subject to verbal harassment
Jailed Palestinian subject to verbal harassment

16-year-old Ahed al-Tamimi verbally harassed while in Israeli police custody, video shows
Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7
Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7

The adjournment came after both prosecution and defense submitted extensive submissions to the court, Judge says
Iraq arrests suspected militants in Mosul
Iraq arrests suspected militants in Mosul

A child was killed and four others were injured in a bomb blast in eastern Mosul

News

Turkey rejects Athens statement on 2 Greek soldiers
Turkey rejects Athens statement on 2 Greek soldiers

Turkey won't accept faits accompli in the Aegean Sea
Turkey won't accept faits accompli in the Aegean Sea

Macedonia, Greece seek to settle name spat at last
Macedonia Greece seek to settle name spat at last

Greece refuses to extradite DHKP-C terrorist to Turkey
Greece refuses to extradite DHKP-C terrorist to Turkey

Athens: Turkish embassy holds ceremony for martyrs
Athens Turkish embassy holds ceremony for martyrs

Greek offers proposal for Macedonia conundrum
Greek offers proposal for Macedonia conundrum

Turkey ‘uncomfortable’ with US-Russia tensions in Syria
Turkey uncomfortable with US-Russia tensions in Syria

Over 45 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 45 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Turkey tells US, Russia to stop 'fighting like bullies'
Turkey tells US Russia to stop 'fighting like bullies'

Syria cannot be resolved militarily says Turkish Deputy PM
Syria cannot be resolved militarily says Turkish Deputy PM

Turkish FM condoles with Algeria over aircraft crash
Turkish FM condoles with Algeria over aircraft crash

Turkey's geothermal target for 2030 quadruples
Turkey's geothermal target for 2030 quadruples

EU Council extends sanctions on Iran by one year
EU Council extends sanctions on Iran by one year

EU's Juncker 'will congratulate' Orban election win
EU's Juncker 'will congratulate' Orban election win

Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont urges dialogue with Spain
Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont urges dialogue with Spain

Turks in Europe introduce Islam at 200 spots
Turks in Europe introduce Islam at 200 spots

‘Turkish accession to EU will benefit Muslim world’
Turkish accession to EU will benefit Muslim world

EU tightens sanctions on North Korea
EU tightens sanctions on North Korea






