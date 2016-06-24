EU extends Turkey-Greek islands short-term visa program

World Bulletin / News Desk

A visa program allowing tourists in Turkey to travel to Greek islands in the Aegean Sea for short visits has been extended for 2018, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Wednesday.

Under the program -- applied since 2012 -- tourists making short visits to certain Aegean Greek islands can be issued a visa at the port, without having to apply at an embassy or a consulate.

The statement said the European Commission had accepted to continue the program in 2018, which allows Turkish citizens and those legally in Turkey to travel to the Greek islands for a week.

The program is critical for the economy of the islands, the statement added.