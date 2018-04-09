Worldbulletin News

Syrian regime regains control of Eastern Ghouta
Syrian regime regains control of Eastern Ghouta

Russian Defense Ministry says regime flag raised on building in Douma, which recently came under alleged chemical attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Syrian regime has taken control of Eastern Ghouta, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The announcement comes following an alleged chemical attack on the Damascus suburb's Douma district on Saturday, which according to the White Helmets, also known as the Syria Civil Defense, killed 78 civilians.

"...all of Eastern Ghouta is under the control of the Syrian army," Yury Evtushenko, head of the Russian peace and reconciliation center for Syria,  told reporters.

He added that the regime had raised its flag on a building in Douma.

On Feb. 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401 which called for a month-long cease-fire in Syria to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Despite the resolution, the regime and its allies early this month launched a major ground offensive backed by Russian air power aimed at capturing opposition-held parts of Eastern Ghouta.

Home to some 400,000 people, the suburb has remained the target of a crippling regime siege for the last five years.

 


