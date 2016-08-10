Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:22, 12 April 2018 Thursday
Europe
13:45, 12 April 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Dutch FM suspects chemical attack in Syria's Douma
Dutch FM suspects chemical attack in Syria's Douma

Stef Blok says the use of chemical weapons a violation of international law

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Dutch foreign minister said on Wednesday that there were “serious suspicions of the use of chemical weapons” in an attack in Syria’s Douma region.

“The use of chemical weapons is a serious violation of international law,” Stef Blok said in a statement.

“Based on a preliminary analysis of the 'Situation Center' of the OPCW [Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons], the existing OPCW Fact Finding Mission for Syria has immediately started collecting information from all available sources to determine whether chemical weapons have been deployed.

"This indicates that there are very serious suspicions of the use of chemical weapons,” Blok said.

The foreign minister described images coming from Douma as “terrible”.

The White Helmets, a civil defense agency, blamed the Syrian regime for Saturday's attack in Douma, a district in Eastern Ghouta, which it said killed 78 civilians and injured hundreds of others.

On Tuesday, Russia vetoed a UN Security Council draft text that would have established a new expert body to determine culpability for a suspected chemical attack in Syria. 

The OPCW on Tuesday said it will deploy a fact-finding mission team to investigate the suspected chemical gas attack in Douma.



Related syria douma Dutch FM
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Trump on Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon
Trump on Syria attack: 'very soon or not so soon at all!'

A day after warning starkly that "missiles will be coming," Trump in another early morning tweet storm wrote: "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"
Castro will still hold key guiding role after handover
Castro will still hold key guiding role after handover

But analysts say his replacement, expected to be 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel won't quite be alone at the helm of the communist island.
No reaction from Latin America over war in Syria
No reaction from Latin America over war in Syria

Countries aren’t taking a stand on Syrian conflict because Latin America is ‘worn out’ from Venezuelan crisis, say experts
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

Three soldiers wounded in PKK terrorist attack in Kani Rash region, Turkish General Staff says  
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria

A photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometers (30 miles) south of Algiers, from where it had taken off.
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul

Yasser Mortaja was shot in abdomen by Israeli troops while covering anti-occupation protests in Gaza on Friday
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles

‘Get ready Russia because they will be coming’, American president says
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake," says CEO
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack

US is convinced and aware of latest use of chemical weapons on Syrians, says State Department spokesperson
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response

Vice President Mike Pence to attend Summit of the Americas in President Donald Trump's stead
Security Council 'paralyzed' after Syria gas attack
Security Council 'paralyzed' after Syria gas attack

UN rights chief slams council members for their 'empty words' on deadly chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta, Syria
Trump to decide on Syria within 2 days
Trump to decide on Syria within 2 days

'This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen,' American president says
Kirkuk Arabs demand reconstruction of damaged homes
Kirkuk Arabs demand reconstruction of damaged homes

From 2014 to 2017, Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province was held by Peshmerga forces loyal to Kurdish Regional Government
Jailed Palestinian subject to verbal harassment
Jailed Palestinian subject to verbal harassment

16-year-old Ahed al-Tamimi verbally harassed while in Israeli police custody, video shows
Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7
Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7

The adjournment came after both prosecution and defense submitted extensive submissions to the court, Judge says
Iraq arrests suspected militants in Mosul
Iraq arrests suspected militants in Mosul

A child was killed and four others were injured in a bomb blast in eastern Mosul

News

Watchdog to meet Monday on Douma gas attack
Watchdog to meet Monday on Douma gas attack

Lethal chemicals influenced 500 in Douma's assault
Lethal chemicals influenced 500 in Douma's assault

Watchdog to send team to Syria's Douma
Watchdog to send team to Syria's Douma

Deadly day as Assad bombs popular market in Aleppo
Deadly day as Assad bombs popular market in Aleppo

Egypt sentences prominent activist Douma to life in prison
Egypt sentences prominent activist Douma to life in prison

Syrian regime airstrikes kill 5, wound 60 near Damascus
Syrian regime airstrikes kill 5 wound 60 near Damascus

Germany won’t play active role in Syria airstrike
Germany won t play active role in Syria airstrike

Trump on Syria attack: 'very soon or not so soon at all!'
Trump on Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon

Kuwait Airways ends Beirut flights amid Syria war fears
Kuwait Airways ends Beirut flights amid Syria war fears

Turkey ‘uncomfortable’ with US-Russia tensions in Syria
Turkey uncomfortable with US-Russia tensions in Syria

Syrian regime regains control of Eastern Ghouta
Syrian regime regains control of Eastern Ghouta

UN chief regrets Security Council stalemate over Syria
UN chief regrets Security Council stalemate over Syria

Dutch FM in hot water after lying about Putin meeting
Dutch FM in hot water after lying about Putin meeting






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 