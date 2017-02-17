Macron says has 'proof' Assad behind chemical attack

World Bulletin / News Desk
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday there was "proof" chemical weapons were used by the Syrian regime in Eastern Ghouta's Douma district.
"We have the proof that chemical weapons -- at least chlorine gas -- were used by the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad," Macron told French broadcaster TF1 in a live interview.
"We must ensure the stability of the region and in no case will France allow an escalation to happen."
The French leader said France's possible military intervention and response will be taken at the right moment, when it will be "most effective".
"We must also prepare the Syria of tomorrow, a transition, a free regime, where all minorities will be represented," said Macron.
"We cannot let regimes think they can do anything," Macron said.
Asked about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Macron said he speaks to him "regularly".
The Damascus suburb of Douma was hit by a suspected chemical attack Saturday, which left at least 78 civilians dead, according to the White Helmets.
The local civil defense agency blames Bashar al-Assad regime forces for the attack.
The attack has drawn worldwide condemnation.
On Feb. 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401 which called for a month-long cease-fire in Syria, especially in eastern Ghouta to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Despite the resolution, the regime and its allies early this month launched a major ground offensive backed by Russian air power aimed at capturing opposition-held parts of eastern Ghouta.
Home to some 400,000 people, the suburb has remained the target of a crippling regime siege for the last five years.
Earlier this month, a UN commission of inquiry released a report accusing the regime of committing war crimes in Eastern Ghouta, including the use of chemical weapons against civilians.
