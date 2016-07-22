Kuwait Airways ends Beirut flights amid Syria war fears

World Bulletin / News Desk

Kuwait Airways on Thursday announced that all its flights to the Lebanese capital Beirut would be temporarily suspended for security reasons.

In a tweet, Kuwait’s flagship national carrier attributed the decision to warnings received by the Greek Cypriot authorities against “flying close to Lebanese airspace”.

The airline’s decision also follows warnings by the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol), which on Tuesday called on regional air carriers to exercise caution when flying over the eastern Mediterranean, prompting several airlines to change their routes.