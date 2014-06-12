EU Council extends sanctions on Iran by one year

World Bulletin / News Desk

The EU Council on Thursday extended its sanctions it imposed on Iran in 2011 by one year.

“On 12 April 2018, the Council extended until 13 April 2019 its restrictive measures responding to serious human rights violations in Iran,” the council said in a statement.

The statement said the measures consist of “a travel ban and an asset freeze against 82 people and one entity”, and “a ban on exports to Iran of equipment which might be used for internal repression and of equipment for monitoring telecommunications”.

The legal acts will be published on the official EU journal on Friday, it added.