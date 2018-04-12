Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
01:17, 13 April 2018 Friday
Turkey
15:18, 12 April 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkey: 'Assad regime must go'
Turkey: 'Assad regime must go'

Turkey demands the removal of Assad's regime from Syria and the disposal of all terror groups to set up the peace in the country.

World Bulletin / News Desk

It is the time for Bashar Assad regime to leave Syria, the Turkish official said yesterday based on a Daily Sabah report about the last deadly chemical attacks by the regime in E.Ghouta and Douma districts. ''The Assad regime must go. This is not the first time that Assad's regime uses chemical weapons. It has killed more than 1 million people,'' Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in Ankara.

The White Helmets organization in Eastern Ghouta alleged that the Syrian regime forces carried out a chemical attack in Douma district, killing dozens of people. The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution on February, 24, calling for a month-long ceasefire in Syria. But despite that, the regime launched major ground offensive backed by Russian air power to capture some parts of Eastern Ghouta. 

''Assad regime must leave Syria and a change in the political process must start as soon as possible,'' Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu added by saying that the establishment of a permanent solution such as the Astana and Sochi processes must be put to work effectively and the country must go in elections in a very short time under the U.N.'s roof. It is time to stop seeing blood and tears in Syria.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, the Turkish government has maintained that the ultimate solution to finding the peace in the war-torn country is to replace Bashar Assad and establish a new political environment that will be mediated by the United Nations and be an inclusive entity.

Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said that both Russia and the U.S. are on the wrong side in Syria. "One supports terror elements, supporting the PKK/PYD/YPG, and they act with them in Syria. The other one supports the Assad regime, which is the reason behind the murders of hundreds of thousands of Syrians".

The U.S. support to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by the PKK terrorist group's Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), and its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG), made Turkish governments focus on elimination of the group from northern Syria.While Russia provided heavy military support to Assad, his presence in leading the regime has been a matter of disagreement between Ankara and Moscow.

Turkey and Russia have been able to find a common ground in establishing ceasefire and de-escalation zones in parts of Syria, through several meetings the leaders held in what has been known as the Astana agreement and Sochi talks.



Related assad Turkey Cavusoglu
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Erdogan Putin discuss developments in Syria
Erdogan, Putin discuss developments in Syria

On Saturday, Douma, a Damascus suburb, was hit by a suspected chemical attack
Turkey 'Assad regime must go'
Turkey: 'Assad regime must go'

Turkey demands the removal of Assad's regime from Syria and the disposal of all terror groups to set up the peace in the country.
Turkey uncomfortable with US-Russia tensions in Syria
Turkey ‘uncomfortable’ with US-Russia tensions in Syria

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks come after Trump warned Russia to brace for US military engagement in Syria
Turkish police arrest 34 FETO-linked terror suspects
Turkish police arrest 34 FETO-linked terror suspects

Suspects have been accused of being linked to Fetullah Terrorist Organization, which orchestrated 2016 defeated coup
Erdogan Trump discuss Syria in phone call
Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria in phone call

Call comes after U.S. president warns Moscow to brace for military engagement following chemical attack
Over 45 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 45 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the start of civil war in Syria
Turkey tells US Russia to stop 'fighting like bullies'
Turkey tells US, Russia to stop 'fighting like bullies'

This is a time to unite, not to become rivals, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says  
Turkish stocks go down at close
Turkish stocks go down at close

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index falls 1.32 percent or 1,459.50 points at Wednesday's close
Syria cannot be resolved militarily says Turkish Deputy PM
Syria cannot be resolved militarily says Turkish Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Bozdag underlines the importance of political solution in Syria
Turkish FM condoles with Algeria over aircraft crash
Turkish FM condoles with Algeria over aircraft crash

Mevlut Cavusoglu extends condolences after plane transporting dozens of troops crashed, killing over 250
NATO to pay official visit to Turkey on April 16
NATO to pay official visit to Turkey on April 16

Jens Stoltenberg to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, military chief, the foreign minister, and defense minister
Turkey will continue backing Turkish Cypriots
Turkey will continue backing Turkish Cypriots

Deputy PM Recep Akdag says every new government in Turkish Cyprus brings new hope and energy
15 ISIL-linked terror suspects arrested in Istanbul
15 ISIL-linked terror suspects arrested in Istanbul

Anti-terror police carry out simultaneous operations in 8 different districts of Istanbul
Turkey to open new Afrin border crossing in May
Turkey to open new Afrin border crossing in May

Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci says border crossing will play important role in improving trade
Turkey France aim for 20B trade volume by 2019 end
Turkey, France aim for €20B trade volume by 2019 end

Turkish economy minister says France agrees with Turkey over Customs Union
Turkish premier meets Kyrgyz president in Ankara
Turkish premier meets Kyrgyz president in Ankara

Turkey expects more concrete steps from Kyrgyzstan in fight against FETO, Turkish premier says

News

Macron says has 'proof' Assad behind chemical attack
Macron says has 'proof' Assad behind chemical attack

Assad Forces Empty Airports and Military Bases
Assad Forces Empty Airports and Military Bases

Israeli chief rabbi condemns Assad regime for genocide
Israeli chief rabbi condemns Assad regime for genocide

Turkey urges pressure on Assad regime for aid delivery
Turkey urges pressure on Assad regime for aid delivery

Assad regime, allies burn 37 to death in Eastern Ghouta
Assad regime allies burn 37 to death in Eastern Ghouta

Assad regime ex-prisoner pleads for jailed Syrian women
Assad regime ex-prisoner pleads for jailed Syrian women

Turkish FM talks to Palestinian counterpart over phone
Turkish FM talks to Palestinian counterpart over phone

Turkish, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone
Turkish Russian foreign ministers speak over phone

Turkish FM to visit Austria on Thursday
Turkish FM to visit Austria on Thursday

FM Cavusoglu explains Turkey's objectives in Syria
FM Cavusoglu explains Turkey's objectives in Syria

Turkey, US reach 'understanding' to normalize ties
Turkey US reach 'understanding' to normalize ties

Turkish FM talks to his US counterpart on phone
Turkish FM talks to his US counterpart on phone

Turkey ‘uncomfortable’ with US-Russia tensions in Syria
Turkey uncomfortable with US-Russia tensions in Syria

EU extends Turkey-Greek islands short-term visa program
EU extends Turkey-Greek islands short-term visa program

Over 45 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 45 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Turkey tells US, Russia to stop 'fighting like bullies'
Turkey tells US Russia to stop 'fighting like bullies'

Syria cannot be resolved militarily says Turkish Deputy PM
Syria cannot be resolved militarily says Turkish Deputy PM

Turkish FM condoles with Algeria over aircraft crash
Turkish FM condoles with Algeria over aircraft crash






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 