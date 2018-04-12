15:18, 12 April 2018 Thursday

Turkey: 'Assad regime must go'

World Bulletin / News Desk

It is the time for Bashar Assad regime to leave Syria, the Turkish official said yesterday based on a Daily Sabah report about the last deadly chemical attacks by the regime in E.Ghouta and Douma districts. ''The Assad regime must go. This is not the first time that Assad's regime uses chemical weapons. It has killed more than 1 million people,'' Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in Ankara.

The White Helmets organization in Eastern Ghouta alleged that the Syrian regime forces carried out a chemical attack in Douma district, killing dozens of people. The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution on February, 24, calling for a month-long ceasefire in Syria. But despite that, the regime launched major ground offensive backed by Russian air power to capture some parts of Eastern Ghouta.

''Assad regime must leave Syria and a change in the political process must start as soon as possible,'' Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu added by saying that the establishment of a permanent solution such as the Astana and Sochi processes must be put to work effectively and the country must go in elections in a very short time under the U.N.'s roof. It is time to stop seeing blood and tears in Syria.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, the Turkish government has maintained that the ultimate solution to finding the peace in the war-torn country is to replace Bashar Assad and establish a new political environment that will be mediated by the United Nations and be an inclusive entity.

Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said that both Russia and the U.S. are on the wrong side in Syria. "One supports terror elements, supporting the PKK/PYD/YPG, and they act with them in Syria. The other one supports the Assad regime, which is the reason behind the murders of hundreds of thousands of Syrians".

The U.S. support to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by the PKK terrorist group's Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), and its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG), made Turkish governments focus on elimination of the group from northern Syria.While Russia provided heavy military support to Assad, his presence in leading the regime has been a matter of disagreement between Ankara and Moscow.

Turkey and Russia have been able to find a common ground in establishing ceasefire and de-escalation zones in parts of Syria, through several meetings the leaders held in what has been known as the Astana agreement and Sochi talks.