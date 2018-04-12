Worldbulletin News

Arab FMs meet in Saudi Arabia ahead of Dammam summit
Arab FMs meet in Saudi Arabia ahead of Dammam summit

Sunday’s Arab League summit in Saudi city Dammam is expected to draw several Arab heads of state

World Bulletin / News Desk

A preparatory meeting of Arab foreign ministers convened Thursday in the Saudi city of Dammam in advance of an Arab League summit slated for Sunday.

The meeting was led by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, who received the Arab League’s rotating chairmanship from Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in the presence of league Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit.

At Thursday’s meeting, ministers will discuss several pressing issues, including Israeli escalations on the border with Gaza; recent developments in Syria, Libya and Yemen; and perceived Iranian interference in the internal affairs of Arab states.

The meeting will also discuss preparations for Sunday’s Arab League summit in Dammam, which is expected to draw a number of Arab heads of state.



