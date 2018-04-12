Far-right groups attack 3 mosques in Netherlands

World Bulletin / News Desk

Far-right groups have attacked three mosques in the Netherlands, a Muslim charity fund official said Thursday.

The extreme right-wing Rechts in Verzet group early Thursday put up banners with Islamophobic content in the entrance of two mosques in Enschede province, Cevdet Keskin from the Netherlands Diyanet Foundation said.

Another mosque complex in Houten province was also desecrated by a far-right group which also put up banners with anti-Islam slogans at the entrance of the mosque.

The group shared footage of the banners on their social media account which read, "We don't want a mosque", and "Islam is terror".

Keskin said that the attack was yet another sign of rising Islamophobia in the country.

"The continued attacks on the mosques in the Netherlands show that necessary measures are not being taken. We expect from the relevant authorities to do their best for the security of mosques,” he said.

Keskin said that a complaint was filed with the police after the mosque visitors found the banners.