EU calls for accountability for war crimes in Syria

The European Union on Thursday called for accountability for all war crimes in Syria, especially the use of chemical weapons.

In a press briefing, Maja Kocijancic, spokesperson for EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, said the EU condemns in strongest terms the use of chemical weapons "during the latest attack by the Syrian regime forces and its allies in Douma this past weekend."

"We as the European Union reiterate the strong need for accountability in Syria for all war crimes committed, in particular for the use of chemical weapons," Kocijancic stressed.

She said the use of chemical weapons is a war crime and a crime against humanity.

Syria will be on the agenda of the next Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, Kocijancic added.

On Saturday, the city of Douma, in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, was hit with a suspected chemical weapons attack that left at least 78 people dead, according to the White Helmets civil defense agency.