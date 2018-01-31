Erdogan, Putin discuss developments in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday discussed the recent developments in Syria with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the phone.

According to presidential sources, Erdogan and Putin agreed to stay in close contact.

On Saturday, Douma, a Damascus suburb, was hit by a suspected chemical attack that left at least 78 people dead, according to the White Helmets civil-defense agency.

The local civil defense agency blames Bashar al-Assad regime forces for the attack.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday there was "proof" chemical weapons were used by the Syrian regime in eastern Ghouta's Douma district.

Home to some 400,000 people, the suburb has remained the target of a crippling regime siege for the last five years.

Earlier this month, a UN commission of inquiry released a report accusing the regime of committing war crimes in Eastern Ghouta, including the use of chemical weapons against civilians.