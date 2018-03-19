Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
01:17, 13 April 2018 Friday
Middle East
17:41, 12 April 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkish army provides health services in Syria's Afrin
Turkish army provides health services in Syria's Afrin

Patients are treated 7 days of week in clinics established in rural Afrin

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish army is providing health services to people in rural Afrin in northwestern Syria, which was recently cleared of terrorists in Turkey's Operation Olive Branch.

Since the hospitals in the area are not functioning, Turkish soldiers established medical clinics in several areas in rural Afrin to provide medical services seven days a week, according to Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground.

The soldiers both examine the patients and provide medicine. If the patient is extremely sick or suffers from a chronic disease, he or she is sent to Turkey by ambulance.

One of the health centers in Jinderes town's rural area treats 60 to 70 patients a day.

Muhammed Abdi, who brought his daughter to the center, said that Turkish soldiers are distributing food and treating patients and they are thankful to Turkey. 

In a statement Thursday, Turkey’s Health Ministry said 19 doctors and health workers were providing services in Afrin and in Jinderes. 

A mobile hospital and two mobile health service vehicles were also set up by the Health Ministry.

Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin. On March 18, Turkish troops and Free Syrian Army liberated the Afrin district center.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.



Related syria turkish army
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Mattis Use of chemical weapons 'simply inexcusable'
Mattis: Use of chemical weapons 'simply inexcusable'

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the use of chemical weapons in Syria is "simply inexcusable," after a suspected poison gas attack in Douma.
Trump on Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon
Trump on Syria attack: 'very soon or not so soon at all!'

A day after warning starkly that "missiles will be coming," Trump in another early morning tweet storm wrote: "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"
Castro will still hold key guiding role after handover
Castro will still hold key guiding role after handover

But analysts say his replacement, expected to be 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel won't quite be alone at the helm of the communist island.
No reaction from Latin America over war in Syria
No reaction from Latin America over war in Syria

Countries aren’t taking a stand on Syrian conflict because Latin America is ‘worn out’ from Venezuelan crisis, say experts
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

Three soldiers wounded in PKK terrorist attack in Kani Rash region, Turkish General Staff says  
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria

A photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometers (30 miles) south of Algiers, from where it had taken off.
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul

Yasser Mortaja was shot in abdomen by Israeli troops while covering anti-occupation protests in Gaza on Friday
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles
Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for US missiles

‘Get ready Russia because they will be coming’, American president says
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake," says CEO
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack
US has mechanism to probe Syria chemical attack

US is convinced and aware of latest use of chemical weapons on Syrians, says State Department spokesperson
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response
Trump to skip Americas summit to oversee Syria response

Vice President Mike Pence to attend Summit of the Americas in President Donald Trump's stead
Security Council 'paralyzed' after Syria gas attack
Security Council 'paralyzed' after Syria gas attack

UN rights chief slams council members for their 'empty words' on deadly chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta, Syria
Trump to decide on Syria within 2 days
Trump to decide on Syria within 2 days

'This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen,' American president says
Kirkuk Arabs demand reconstruction of damaged homes
Kirkuk Arabs demand reconstruction of damaged homes

From 2014 to 2017, Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province was held by Peshmerga forces loyal to Kurdish Regional Government
Jailed Palestinian subject to verbal harassment
Jailed Palestinian subject to verbal harassment

16-year-old Ahed al-Tamimi verbally harassed while in Israeli police custody, video shows
Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7
Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7

The adjournment came after both prosecution and defense submitted extensive submissions to the court, Judge says

News

Mattis: Use of chemical weapons 'simply inexcusable'
Mattis Use of chemical weapons 'simply inexcusable'

Erdogan, Putin discuss developments in Syria
Erdogan Putin discuss developments in Syria

EU calls for accountability for war crimes in Syria
EU calls for accountability for war crimes in Syria

Germany won’t play active role in Syria airstrike
Germany won t play active role in Syria airstrike

Trump on Syria attack: 'very soon or not so soon at all!'
Trump on Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon

Kuwait Airways ends Beirut flights amid Syria war fears
Kuwait Airways ends Beirut flights amid Syria war fears

Turkish army establishes bases in N. Iraq
Turkish army establishes bases in N Iraq

Turkish army 'neutralizes' 23 YPG/PKK terrorists
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 23 YPG PKK terrorists

Turkish army, FSA liberate 4 more villages in Afrin
Turkish army FSA liberate 4 more villages in Afrin

Turkish army, FSA liberate 1 more village in NW Syria
Turkish army FSA liberate 1 more village in NW Syria

Turkish army hits terror convoy, shields civilian one
Turkish army hits terror convoy shields civilian one

Turkish army, FSA liberate 2 more villages in Afrin
Turkish army FSA liberate 2 more villages in Afrin






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 