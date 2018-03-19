Turkish army provides health services in Syria's Afrin

World Bulletin / News Desk
Since the hospitals in the area are not functioning, Turkish soldiers established medical clinics in several areas in rural Afrin to provide medical services seven days a week, according to Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground.
The soldiers both examine the patients and provide medicine. If the patient is extremely sick or suffers from a chronic disease, he or she is sent to Turkey by ambulance.
One of the health centers in Jinderes town's rural area treats 60 to 70 patients a day.
Muhammed Abdi, who brought his daughter to the center, said that Turkish soldiers are distributing food and treating patients and they are thankful to Turkey.
In a statement Thursday, Turkey’s Health Ministry said 19 doctors and health workers were providing services in Afrin and in Jinderes.
A mobile hospital and two mobile health service vehicles were also set up by the Health Ministry.
Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin. On March 18, Turkish troops and Free Syrian Army liberated the Afrin district center.
According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the use of chemical weapons in Syria is "simply inexcusable," after a suspected poison gas attack in Douma.
A day after warning starkly that "missiles will be coming," Trump in another early morning tweet storm wrote: "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"
But analysts say his replacement, expected to be 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel won't quite be alone at the helm of the communist island.
Countries aren’t taking a stand on Syrian conflict because Latin America is ‘worn out’ from Venezuelan crisis, say experts
Three soldiers wounded in PKK terrorist attack in Kani Rash region, Turkish General Staff says
A photographer at the scene saw the charred wreckage of the plane after it caught fire in a field near the Boufarik airbase, 30 kilometers (30 miles) south of Algiers, from where it had taken off.
Yasser Mortaja was shot in abdomen by Israeli troops while covering anti-occupation protests in Gaza on Friday
‘Get ready Russia because they will be coming’, American president says
"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake," says CEO
US is convinced and aware of latest use of chemical weapons on Syrians, says State Department spokesperson
Vice President Mike Pence to attend Summit of the Americas in President Donald Trump's stead
UN rights chief slams council members for their 'empty words' on deadly chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta, Syria
'This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen,' American president says
From 2014 to 2017, Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province was held by Peshmerga forces loyal to Kurdish Regional Government
16-year-old Ahed al-Tamimi verbally harassed while in Israeli police custody, video shows
The adjournment came after both prosecution and defense submitted extensive submissions to the court, Judge says