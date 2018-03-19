Turkish army provides health services in Syria's Afrin

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish army is providing health services to people in rural Afrin in northwestern Syria, which was recently cleared of terrorists in Turkey's Operation Olive Branch.

Since the hospitals in the area are not functioning, Turkish soldiers established medical clinics in several areas in rural Afrin to provide medical services seven days a week, according to Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground.

The soldiers both examine the patients and provide medicine. If the patient is extremely sick or suffers from a chronic disease, he or she is sent to Turkey by ambulance.

One of the health centers in Jinderes town's rural area treats 60 to 70 patients a day.

Muhammed Abdi, who brought his daughter to the center, said that Turkish soldiers are distributing food and treating patients and they are thankful to Turkey.

In a statement Thursday, Turkey’s Health Ministry said 19 doctors and health workers were providing services in Afrin and in Jinderes.

A mobile hospital and two mobile health service vehicles were also set up by the Health Ministry.

Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin. On March 18, Turkish troops and Free Syrian Army liberated the Afrin district center.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.