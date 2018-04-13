Turkish cuisine and culture introduced in US capital

World Bulletin / News Desk
The students had an opportunity to taste distinct samples of Turkish cuisine prepared by renowned Turkish chef Begum Jariyawiriya.
Through three recipes, the rich variety of the Turkish culinary culture and style was highlighted by Jariyawiriya. Thus, the students had the opportunity to prepare such meals as gavurdagi salad, lime pumpkin and stuffed mackerel.
Yunus Emre Institute’s U.S. director Halid Bulut said the aim was to introduce Americans to Turkish culture and tradition.
"The event was able to introduce peace and togetherness through culinary diplomacy," Bulut noted.
"The event created a cross-cultural understanding of people from different walks of life toward achieving a mutual corporation. It created an atmosphere of peace and bridged international divides."
Named after the 13th-century poet Yunus Emre, the institute provides services abroad to people who want to learn the Turkish language, culture and art; and to boost cultural exchanges.
Since its creation in 2009, the institute has taught Turkish to more than 99,000 people in 43 countries.
It now has nearly 54 cultural centers around the world offering artistic, social and scientific programs.
'The event created an atmosphere of peace and bridged international divides,' Yunus Emre Institute's US director says
Originating in Central Asia, tulips passed through Anatolia, arrived in the Netherlands and spread worldwide
Sukru Altay vows to dedicate his next fight in Germany to President Erdogan and Turkish soldiers fighting terrorism in Syria
Al-Aqsa is issue concerning whole Muslim community, with Turkey leading it, says Palestinian scholar
Yeditepe Biennial in Istanbul will display 3,000 works of art
YEE presents Mevlana Jalaluddin al-Rumi’s teachings to Austrians
Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus says 400,000 people used mobile libraries last year
Muhammet Bulut makes tea for Turkish soldiers participating in military operation in Syria's Afrin region
Pakistani citizen Gulzar Ahmad says his truck features portrait of Turkish president because 'he is my ideal leader'
Products from 20 Turkish companies draw crowds at International Home + Housewares Show
Stockholm museum exhibits 361-year-old oil paintings depicting hunting by Ottoman Sultan Mehmet IV
This year the organization to which important publishing houses, writers and scientists of the Islamic world attend, will take place between March 2 and 11 at Uskudar's Baglarbasi Culture Center.
Tourism income last year reached 2.63 billion euros ($3.23 billion) beating the 2.36 billion record set in 2016, an 11.7 percent increase, according to the Cyprus statistical service.
Guillermo del Toro's Cold War-era story of love between a mute cleaning woman and a mystery merman-like creature being held in a top secret government laboratory in Baltimore has dominated Hollywood's annual prize-giving season.