09:29, 13 April 2018 Friday
Art & Culture
09:15, 13 April 2018 Friday

Turkish cuisine and culture introduced in US capital
Turkish cuisine and culture introduced in US capital

'The event created an atmosphere of peace and bridged international divides,' Yunus Emre Institute's US director says

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. branch of Turkey’s Yunus Emre Institute in collaboration with the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) organized an event introducing Turkish cuisine to American students in the U.S. capital Thursday. 

The students had an opportunity to taste distinct samples of Turkish cuisine prepared by renowned Turkish chef Begum Jariyawiriya. 

Through three recipes, the rich variety of the Turkish culinary culture and style was highlighted by Jariyawiriya. Thus, the students had the opportunity to prepare such meals as gavurdagi salad, lime pumpkin and stuffed mackerel.

Yunus Emre Institute’s U.S. director Halid Bulut said the aim was to introduce Americans to Turkish culture and tradition.

"The event was able to introduce peace and togetherness through culinary diplomacy," Bulut noted. 

"The event created a cross-cultural understanding of people from different walks of life toward achieving a mutual corporation. It created an atmosphere of peace and bridged international divides."

Named after the 13th-century poet Yunus Emre, the institute provides services abroad to people who want to learn the Turkish language, culture and art; and to boost cultural exchanges.

Since its creation in 2009, the institute has taught Turkish to more than 99,000 people in 43 countries.

It now has nearly 54 cultural centers around the world offering artistic, social and scientific programs.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

No Comment Yet
Turkish cuisine and culture introduced in US capital
