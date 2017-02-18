Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
09:29, 13 April 2018 Friday
Media
09:21, 13 April 2018 Friday

  • Share
Press agenda on April 13
Press agenda on April 13

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday April 13, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - A memorial forest will be built for martyrs of Operation Olive Branch. Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul to attend the event.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to release poultry and milk production statistics for February.

 

SYRIA

IDLIB / AZAZ / AFRIN - Monitoring Turkish-led Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups in Afrin, Syria.

GHOUTA - Monitoring developments following Saturday's suspected chemical attack on civilians in eastern Ghouta.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for talks on bilateral ties, EU and international issues. 

 

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to hold talks with Dutch counterpart Stef Blok.

 

SWITZERLAND 

NYON - UEFA Champions League and Europa League semifinal draws to be held in Nyon.

GENEVA - Humanitarian Conference on Democratic Republic of Congo to take place in Geneva to raise awareness on humanitarian crisis in DRC.

 

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to meet with European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini. 

 

LEBANON

BEIRUT - Lebanon to mark 43rd anniversary of outbreak of country’s civil war (1975-1991).

 

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY- Gazans to converge on borders for third Friday in a row as part of return march.

 

ETHIOPIA

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to visit Tigray regional state in northern Ethiopia as part of unifying campaign after taking office two weeks ago.

 

NIGERIA

LAGOS - UNICEF to release a report titled "More than 1,000 children in northeastern Nigeria abducted by Boko Haram since 2013".

 


Related PRESS REVIEW
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Media News
Press agenda on April 13
Press agenda on April 13

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday April 13, 2018
Press agenda on April 12
Press agenda on April 12

 Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Thursday, April 12, 2018
Press agenda on April 11
Press agenda on April 11

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Press agenda on April 10
Press agenda on April 10

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Press agenda on April 09
Press agenda on April 09

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Monday, April 9, 2018
Press agenda on April 08
Press agenda on April 08

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Sunday, April 8, 2018
Press agenda on April 07
Press agenda on April 07

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Saturday, April 7, 2018
Press agenda on April 06
Press agenda on April 06

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Friday, April 6, 2018
Press agenda on April 05
Press agenda on April 05

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Thursday, April 5, 2018
Press agenda on April 04
Press agenda on April 04

Here are the main topics World Bulleitn’s English Desk plans to cover Wednesday, April 4, 2018
Press agenda on April 03
Press agenda on April 03

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Tuesday, April 3, 2018
Press agenda on April 02
Press agenda on April 02

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Monday, April 2, 2018
Press agenda on April 01
Press agenda on April 01

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Sunday, April 1, 2018
Press agenda on March 31
Press agenda on March 31

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Saturday, March 31, 2018
Press agenda on March 30
Press agenda on March 30

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Friday, March 30, 2018
Press agenda on March 29
Press agenda on March 29

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Thursday, March 29, 2018

News

Press agenda on April 12
Press agenda on April 12

Press agenda on April 11
Press agenda on April 11

Press agenda on April 10
Press agenda on April 10

Press agenda on April 09
Press agenda on April 09

Press agenda on April 08
Press agenda on April 08

Press agenda on April 07
Press agenda on April 07






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 