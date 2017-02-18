Press agenda on April 13

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - A memorial forest will be built for martyrs of Operation Olive Branch. Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul to attend the event.
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to release poultry and milk production statistics for February.
SYRIA
IDLIB / AZAZ / AFRIN - Monitoring Turkish-led Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups in Afrin, Syria.
GHOUTA - Monitoring developments following Saturday's suspected chemical attack on civilians in eastern Ghouta.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for talks on bilateral ties, EU and international issues.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to hold talks with Dutch counterpart Stef Blok.
SWITZERLAND
NYON - UEFA Champions League and Europa League semifinal draws to be held in Nyon.
GENEVA - Humanitarian Conference on Democratic Republic of Congo to take place in Geneva to raise awareness on humanitarian crisis in DRC.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to meet with European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.
LEBANON
BEIRUT - Lebanon to mark 43rd anniversary of outbreak of country’s civil war (1975-1991).
PALESTINE
GAZA CITY- Gazans to converge on borders for third Friday in a row as part of return march.
ETHIOPIA
ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to visit Tigray regional state in northern Ethiopia as part of unifying campaign after taking office two weeks ago.
NIGERIA
LAGOS - UNICEF to release a report titled "More than 1,000 children in northeastern Nigeria abducted by Boko Haram since 2013".
