Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
09:29, 13 April 2018 Friday
Turkey
09:26, 13 April 2018 Friday

  • Share
Arrest warrants issued for 70 on-duty soldiers
Arrest warrants issued for 70 on-duty soldiers

Police conduct raids in 34 provinces to apprehend suspects

World Bulletin / News Desk

Arrest warrants were issued for 70 soldiers in the central Konya province on Friday as part of a FETO/PDY (Fetullah Terror Organizaiton/ Parallel State Structure) probe.

The Konya Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued the arrest warrants, which target on-duty soldiers, based on the testimony of detained army officials, according to judicial sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the restrictions on talking to media. 

Police then conducted simultaneous operations in 34 provinces to apprehend the suspects. 

According to the Turkish government, FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



Related Turkey soldier
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Arrest warrants issued for 70 on-duty soldiers
Arrest warrants issued for 70 on-duty soldiers

Police conduct raids in 34 provinces to apprehend suspects
Erdogan Putin discuss developments in Syria
Erdogan, Putin discuss developments in Syria

On Saturday, Douma, a Damascus suburb, was hit by a suspected chemical attack
Turkey 'Assad regime must go'
Turkey: 'Assad regime must go'

Turkey demands the removal of Assad's regime from Syria and the disposal of all terror groups to set up the peace in the country.
Turkey uncomfortable with US-Russia tensions in Syria
Turkey ‘uncomfortable’ with US-Russia tensions in Syria

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks come after Trump warned Russia to brace for US military engagement in Syria
Turkish police arrest 34 FETO-linked terror suspects
Turkish police arrest 34 FETO-linked terror suspects

Suspects have been accused of being linked to Fetullah Terrorist Organization, which orchestrated 2016 defeated coup
Erdogan Trump discuss Syria in phone call
Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria in phone call

Call comes after U.S. president warns Moscow to brace for military engagement following chemical attack
Over 45 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 45 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the start of civil war in Syria
Turkey tells US Russia to stop 'fighting like bullies'
Turkey tells US, Russia to stop 'fighting like bullies'

This is a time to unite, not to become rivals, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says  
Turkish stocks go down at close
Turkish stocks go down at close

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index falls 1.32 percent or 1,459.50 points at Wednesday's close
Syria cannot be resolved militarily says Turkish Deputy PM
Syria cannot be resolved militarily says Turkish Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Bozdag underlines the importance of political solution in Syria
Turkish FM condoles with Algeria over aircraft crash
Turkish FM condoles with Algeria over aircraft crash

Mevlut Cavusoglu extends condolences after plane transporting dozens of troops crashed, killing over 250
NATO to pay official visit to Turkey on April 16
NATO to pay official visit to Turkey on April 16

Jens Stoltenberg to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, military chief, the foreign minister, and defense minister
Turkey will continue backing Turkish Cypriots
Turkey will continue backing Turkish Cypriots

Deputy PM Recep Akdag says every new government in Turkish Cyprus brings new hope and energy
15 ISIL-linked terror suspects arrested in Istanbul
15 ISIL-linked terror suspects arrested in Istanbul

Anti-terror police carry out simultaneous operations in 8 different districts of Istanbul
Turkey to open new Afrin border crossing in May
Turkey to open new Afrin border crossing in May

Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci says border crossing will play important role in improving trade
Turkey France aim for 20B trade volume by 2019 end
Turkey, France aim for €20B trade volume by 2019 end

Turkish economy minister says France agrees with Turkey over Customs Union

News

Myanmar soldiers get prison terms for Rohingya massacre
Myanmar soldiers get prison terms for Rohingya massacre

4 Saudi soldiers die along Yemen's border
4 Saudi soldiers die along Yemen's border

4 government soldiers killed in Yemen clashes
4 government soldiers killed in Yemen clashes

Wounded Turkish soldier embraces martyrdom in NW Syria
Wounded Turkish soldier embraces martyrdom in NW Syria

Two Israeli soldiers killed in W. Bank car attack
Two Israeli soldiers killed in W Bank car attack

Nigeria: 23 dead, 2 soldiers killed in herder conflict
Nigeria 23 dead 2 soldiers killed in herder conflict

Turkey: 'Assad regime must go'
Turkey 'Assad regime must go'

Turkey ‘uncomfortable’ with US-Russia tensions in Syria
Turkey uncomfortable with US-Russia tensions in Syria

EU extends Turkey-Greek islands short-term visa program
EU extends Turkey-Greek islands short-term visa program

Over 45 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 45 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Turkey tells US, Russia to stop 'fighting like bullies'
Turkey tells US Russia to stop 'fighting like bullies'

Syria cannot be resolved militarily says Turkish Deputy PM
Syria cannot be resolved militarily says Turkish Deputy PM






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 