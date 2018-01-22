Arrest warrants issued for 70 on-duty soldiers

World Bulletin / News Desk

Arrest warrants were issued for 70 soldiers in the central Konya province on Friday as part of a FETO/PDY (Fetullah Terror Organizaiton/ Parallel State Structure) probe.

The Konya Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued the arrest warrants, which target on-duty soldiers, based on the testimony of detained army officials, according to judicial sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the restrictions on talking to media.

Police then conducted simultaneous operations in 34 provinces to apprehend the suspects.

According to the Turkish government, FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.