Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli forces using live bullets against Palestinian demonstrators have caused the death of 33 people since March 30, Palestinian officials said Thursday.

In a statement, Ashraf al-Qidra, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman, also confirmed the death of Abdullah Mohammad ash-Shari, 28, who was injured by a live bullet during a peaceful demonstration on the border of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian authorities reported that 33 people have been martyred since the mass demonstration against Israeli occupation kicked off of March 30. More than 3,000 Palestinians have also been injured by Israeli gunfire.

The rallies are part of a six-week demonstration set to culminate on May 15, the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "Catastrophe".